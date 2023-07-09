Dutch goalkeeping coach Dennis van de Pol to conduct special camps with Indian men’s hockey team

Dennis van de Pol, a well-known hockey goalkeeping coach from the Netherlands, is scheduled to hold two special camps for the Indian men’s hockey team goalkeepers.

Van de Pol’s first camp with the Indian team will begin on July 13, 2023 and end on July 19, 2023. Dennis will return to India from September 7 2023 to the September 14 2023 to conduct another training session with the team ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022.

The Indian team will participate in the special sessions during a week-long camp at SAI, Bengaluru, overseen by India’s Chief Coach Craig Fulton. PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, and Pawan Malik will attend the camp.

In addition, before the Asiad, the Indian men’s team will compete in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-International Tournament, a four-nation tournament scheduled to be held from July 25 to 30, against England, the Netherlands, and hosts Spain, followed by the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in August.

Van de Pol, who has worked with the Drijver Goalie Academy in the Netherlands as well as the KNHB (Koninklijke Nederlandse Hockey Bond) and trains the Dutch youth national teams, is not new to the Indian setup, having previously conducted special camps.

“We are delighted to have Dennis van de Pol back in the training camp to work with the Indian men’s hockey team. This is a very important period in the year and having the best to help fine-tune your skills will be beneficial for the team. I am sure the camp will be quite intense and fruitful for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team,” said Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey.

“Dennis van de Pol is a brilliant coach and it is excellent for the Indian men’s hockey team that he is back to help them out before a very crucial phase in the calendar. Hockey India is extremely happy to welcome back an expert of Dennis’ stature and hopes that the camp helps further raise the standards of Indian hockey,” said Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh.

“I am looking forward to being back with the Indian men’s hockey team for a short camp. This is a fantastic squad and it is always very exciting to work with this team. We have previously had some excellent sessions, and I can’t wait to get started for the upcoming camp,” said Dennis van de Pol.