Dilip Tirkey elected new Hockey India president

New Delhi 23 September, 2022 18:04 IST
Dilip Tirkey has also been a member of parliament from 2012 to 2018.

Dilip Tirkey has also been a member of parliament from 2012 to 2018.

Former India captain Dilip Tirkey, who was the front-runner for the post of Hockey India president, was elected unopposed for the top job on Friday.

Hockey India elections were scheduled to be held on October 1 but the results were declared in advance as there were no contestants for any of the posts, paving the way for the incumbent candidates to be elected unopposed as per the federation's Constitution.

Bhola Nath has been elected unopposed as secretary general.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has approved Tirkey and his team's appointments.

In a letter, the FIH said that when the number of contesting candidates for any post is equal to or less than the number of posts, they shall be deemed to have been elected unopposed as per election by-laws on the Hockey India website.

"Therefore, we are pleased to observe that the Executive Board of Hockey India stands elected as has been put on the website of Hockey India and that the posts election was unanimous for all posts," it said.

