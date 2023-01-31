Hockey

Hockey rankings: New world champion Germany climbs to top spot, India stays at sixth

India, which lost to New Zealand in a crossover match of the recently concluded Hockey World Cup in Odisha, stayed at sixth while runner-up Belgium slipped one spot to third.

Team Sportstar
31 January, 2023 14:58 IST
31 January, 2023 14:58 IST
Newly-crowned world champion Germany has replaced Australia as the top-ranked men’s team in the latest rankings released by FIH.

Newly-crowned world champion Germany has replaced Australia as the top-ranked men’s team in the latest rankings released by FIH. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/The Hindu

India, which lost to New Zealand in a crossover match of the recently concluded Hockey World Cup in Odisha, stayed at sixth while runner-up Belgium slipped one spot to third.

Newly-crowned world champion Germany has replaced Australia as the top-ranked men’s team in the latest rankings released by FIH.

Germany came from 0-2 down to hold title defender Belgium to a 3-3 draw in regulation time before triumphing 5-4 in the penalty shootout in the final of the recently concluded Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Germany, a three-time world champion, was ranked fourth prior to the quadrennial event in Odisha.

Germany 3(5)-3(4) Belgium, Hockey World Cup Final Highlights

India coach Graham Reid resigns after Hockey World Cup

Runner-up Belgium slipped one spot to third. Host India, which lost to New Zealand in a crossover match, stayed at sixth.

The Netherlands, bronze medallist, climbed up one place to second while Australia, which finished fourth, dropped from the top of the rankings to fourth.

Elsewhere, in the top 10, Korea and New Zealand exchanged the last two spots. Both teams reached the quarterfinals but the Asian team jumped from 10th to ninth while the Black Sticks slipped from ninth to 10th.

Here are the latest rankings of the 16 teams that participated in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

RANKTEAMPOINTS
1 (+3)GERMANY2912.47
2 (+1)NETHERLANDS2848.29
3 (-1)BELGIUM2845.82
4 (-3)AUSTRALIA2792.96
5ENGLAND2536.24
6INDIA2478.22
7ARGENTINA2260.32
8SPAIN2093.52
9 (+1)KOREA1942.50
10 (-1)NEW ZEALAND1899.79
11MALAYSIA1853.21
12FRANCE1818.12
14SOUTH AFRICA1646.38
15WALES1585.38
19JAPAN1403.91
25CHILE1108.67

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us