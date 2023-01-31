Hockey rankings: New world champion Germany climbs to top spot, India stays at sixth

Newly-crowned world champion Germany has replaced Australia as the top-ranked men’s team in the latest rankings released by FIH.

Germany came from 0-2 down to hold title defender Belgium to a 3-3 draw in regulation time before triumphing 5-4 in the penalty shootout in the final of the recently concluded Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Germany, a three-time world champion, was ranked fourth prior to the quadrennial event in Odisha.

Runner-up Belgium slipped one spot to third. Host India, which lost to New Zealand in a crossover match, stayed at sixth.

The Netherlands, bronze medallist, climbed up one place to second while Australia, which finished fourth, dropped from the top of the rankings to fourth.

Elsewhere, in the top 10, Korea and New Zealand exchanged the last two spots. Both teams reached the quarterfinals but the Asian team jumped from 10th to ninth while the Black Sticks slipped from ninth to 10th.

Here are the latest rankings of the 16 teams that participated in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023