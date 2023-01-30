Hockey

India coach Graham Reid resigns after Hockey World Cup

Graham Reid resigned as the head coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, a day after the conclusion of the World Cup in Odisha.

Team Sportstar
30 January, 2023 15:57 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team coach Graham Reid.

FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team coach Graham Reid. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Analytical coach Greg Clark and scientific advisor Mitchell David Pemberton also tendered their resignation on Monday morning.

India finished ninth at the quadrennial event held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela where Germany won the title after beating Belgium in a penalty shootout in the final.

At the end of group stage, India was second behind England in Pool D and had to play a crossover match to reach the quarterfinals. However, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side, despite leading 3-1 in regulation time, eventually lost to New Zealand in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Under Reid and his support staff, India won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, silver at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and also secured third place in the FIH Hockey Pro League season in 2021/22.

Talking about his stint with the Indian side since 2019, Reid said, “It is now time for me to step aside and handover the reigns to the next management. It has been an honour and privilege to work with the team and Hockey India and I have enjoyed every moment of this epic journey. I wish the team all the very best.”

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “India will always have gratitude towards Graham Reid and his team of support staff who have brought good results to the country, particularly the Olympic Games. As all journeys move to different phases, it is now time for us to move on towards a new approach for our team.”

