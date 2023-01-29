Germany vs Belgium, LIVE Hockey World Cup Final: GER 0-2 BEL; Grambusch misses penalty stroke; Van Aubel, Cosyns score for Belgium

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Germany vs Belgium Hockey World Cup final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

22’

Belgium winning the battle in possession. It holds the advantage 61-39 so far.

19’

MISSED! The penalty stroke from Grambusch strikes the post and ricochets away from the goal. Belgium keeps the lead to two goals.

19’

A penalty stroke for Germany! That’s a massive moment. Trompertz plays with a reverse stick in the circle and Wegnez comes sliding in and intercepts it with his foot.

16’

Stadler with a brilliant save for Germany. Boucard takes the ultimate shot after Belgium tries a variation from the short corner. The German keeper dives to his right and saves.

16’

Van Aubel gets a penalty corner for Belgium. He keeps the ball low and beats Oruz in the circle and is obstructed in the way.

2nd Quarter: GER 0-2 BEL

Germany gets the action underway from the centre line.

End of 1st Quarter: GER 0-2 BEL

Belgium has made its intent clear. It is out for that second title. Two goals in slam-bang fashion. One by Van Aubel and the second by Cosyns as the first quarter ends.

15’

A last attempt by Germany. The two Grambusch brothers combine but they are not able to find anything in the Belgium circle.

13’

Grambusch gets an aerial ball from the defence but he is not able to trap it. Another turnover and Belgium gets the ball again.

12’

Germany is rattled. Belgium continues to breathe down its neck. Two shots taken by the defending champion since the second goal. The first saved by the keeper and the second goes wide.

11’ GER 0-2 BEL

Cosyns has scored another goal for Belgium. Kina with a tomahawk from the right and Cosyns get down on one knee and rolls the ball home. Germany takes a referral for a back stick but that goes to waste. Belgium takes the charge within the first quarter.

9’ GER 0-1 BEL

Van Aubel fires Belgium to a lead. The ball got a deflection and was in the air. Aubel leaps onto it and fires it home.

9’

Trompertz with a vital interception for Germany. He then fights the ball out with a long dribble.

6’

Germany sticks to the first castle and yet again the first rusher is able to deny Peillet. The defence does the rest and clears the ball. Good defending by the Belgians.

6’

Germany keeps its referral and a penalty corner for the two-time champion. Peillet takes the drag flick from the first castle which gets the leg of the first rusher. Another PC for Germany.

6’

Germany takes a video referral for a stick check on Ludwig who was moving into the circle from the right flank. Looks like it will be a penalty corner.

5’

Germany with the first dash beyond the 25-yard line. Some pressure but it only gets it couple of long corners.

4’

Another attack from Belgium as Charlier fires it in from the left side. The pass is intercepted and Germany avoids danger.

2’

Denayer plays the ball into the middle from the right flank but no Belgium stick manages to get behind the ball and Germany clears it out.

1st Quarter: GER 0-0 BEL

Germany starts the match from the half way line.

Teams greeted by FIH president

Tayyab Akram is out in the middle before the match. This is followed by the national anthems. Germany followed by Belgium.

Out come the teams!

The match officials lead the two teams out on the turf! Gear up ladies and gentlemen. The final is just minutes away.

Belgium searches a spot among elites

Only three teams have won back-to-back World Cups - Pakistan, Germany and Australia. Belgium will become the fourth team to do with a win tonight.

World Cup titles so far

Germany has won two World titles till date while Belgium has won it once, the last edition in 2018.

Germany vs Belgium - Olympics

The finalists from this World Cup also met at the Olympics where Belgium won 3-1.

Warmups nearly done

The teams are set for the final. The last few drills in the warm ups before they take the field for the title clash.

Lineups out!

Germany vs Belgium - Pool B

The two teams faced each other in the group stage as well. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Belgium advanced to the quarterfinals as the Pool winner as it had a better goal difference.

Head to Head Record

Played: 35| Belgium: 15 | Germany: 13 | Draw: 7

3rd Place Playoff

Netherlands wins the bronze medal at the Odisha World Cup. It beats Australia 3-1 in the 3rd place playoff to end third in the tournament.

Belgium’s road to final

SEMIFINALS- Defeated Netherlands 2-2 (3-2 SO)

QUARTERFINALS- Defeated New Zealand 2-0

POOL MATCH 3- Defeated Japan 7-1

POOL MATCH 2- Drew with Germany 2-2

POOL MATCH 1- Defeated South Korea 5-0

Germany’s road to final

SEMIFINALS- Defeated Australia 4-3

QUARTERFINALS- Defeated England 2-2 (4-3 SO)

CROSSOVER- Defeated France 5-1

POOL MATCH 3- Defeated South Korea 7-2

POOL MATCH 2- Drew with Belgium 2-2

POOL MATCH 1- Defeated Japan 3-0

Germany Squad

Alexander Stadler(gk), Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch (captain), Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg(gk), Niklas Bosserhoff, Paul-Philipp Kaufmann

Head coach: André Henning

Belgium Squad

Loic Van Doren (gk), Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Félix Denayer (Captain), Vincent Vanasch (gk), Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns, Maxime Van Oost, Thibeau Stockbroekx

Head Coach: Michel van den Heuvel

PREVIEW

Belgium hockey’s golden generation has already had many firsts to its name and on Sunday, Felix Denayer and his men would be hoping to add another to their long list of achievements – winning two world titles in as many final appearances, on the same ground they did it four years ago.

The oldest side in the competition has outplayed and outrun younger opponents to be one step away from achieving that but will have to get past a stubborn and dangerous Germany, searching for its third title and improving with every game as the tournament has progressed, including upturning the results in the last few minutes. That it has done so the hard way, coming through the crossovers and finding a new star in every victory has ensured the world number three will be high on confidence going into the final match of the competition.

READ | Hockey World Cup 2023: Road to finals for Belgium and Germany

Germany Coach Andre Henning admitted it won’t be easy but insisted the team was looking at maintaining its own positive and structure to triumph. “I have coached them at the Under-18 level and they were already the strongest team in Europe at that time so I saw this coming. We would like to stop them, in the most respectful way, but to be honest I don’t think they are vulnerable or have any disadvantage, so it won’t be easy,” he said.

“They are clearly the best team at the moment and we respect them a lot for what they have achieved in the last couple of years. What we have done is to look at our own qualities, the high zonal press through the midfield which has always been Germany’s strength and we have been improving on it a lot,” he explained.

All things being equal, it just might come down to the one word Henning insisted on: attitude. Germany’s last-second goals in the last couple of games have been all about belief despite trailing and staying in the game right through and it would also be Belgium’s biggest challenge.

The team had had a comparatively easier journey barring the semifinal when it had to dig deep and come back from being down twice to win in the shootout. But it has also had to suffer the loss of Alexander Hendrickx to injury, although that hasn’t affected its scoring prowess in any way with Tom Boon stepping in effortlessly into the role aside from finding the net on his upfront. The team has also appeared determined to be out to prove those questioning their age wrong, falling back on the same attitude that has made them reigning world and Olympic champions.

The last time the two sides met, in the pool stage of the competition here, they shared honours in a game where neither slipped up. On Sunday, there will be a clear winner and regardless of who it might be, there will be no shortage of intensity on field.

Earlier in the day, Australia will take on the Netherlands with both teams hoping to go back with a medal from the competition even if it isn’t the one they would have wished for. Both teams finished on the podium in 2018 and has faltered in the semifinals, will be hoping to end on a high. Australia last finished outside the medal bracket in 1998, interestingly hosted by the Dutch, and Colin Batch would not want that to happen again but a hurting Netherlands can be expected to come out firing.

-Uthra Ganesan

