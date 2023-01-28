Hockey

Hockey World Cup: Goal-fest on the cards as Australia faces Netherlands in third-place match

Both teams have the most number of goals in the tournament, but will not be fighting for the biggest prize at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Aashin Prasad
ROURKELA 28 January, 2023 15:42 IST
ROURKELA 28 January, 2023 15:42 IST
Despite the goals, Australia hasn’t been its dominant self.

Despite the goals, Australia hasn’t been its dominant self. | Photo Credit: ANI

Both teams have the most number of goals in the tournament, but will not be fighting for the biggest prize at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

After their soul-crushing semifinal defeats, Australia and Netherlands will have to pick up the pieces and go again in the World Cup third-place match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Both teams have the most number of goals in the tournament, but will not be fighting for the biggest prize later in the evening.

Despite the goals, Australia hasn’t been its dominant self. The Kookaburras eked out a 3-3 draw against Argentina, needed a seven-minute dominant spell to overturn a 2-0 deficit in the Spain quarterfinal and blew a 2-0 and 3-2 lead in the Germany semifinal. While Australia was exposed on the left side by Spain, Germany targeted the right.

Also Read
Hockey World Cup 2023, leading goal scorers: Jeremy Hayward on top

The Aussies struggled to get a hold of possession as Germany kept penetrating their circle repeatedly for the best part of the match and eventually conceded the winner with just six seconds left.

The Dutch, too, let their advantage slip twice as the inexperienced team – 11 debutants in the World Cup – lost in the penalty shootout to reigning champion Belgium.

Both Australia and the Netherlands are dangerous in turnovers and will look to minimise cheap giveaways in possession in the middle third of the turf. Attacking midfielders Tom Craig and Jorrit Croon will be influential in carrying the ball through the middle and creating chances for the forwards.

Another facet that could decide the outcome of the game will be the use of penalty corners with both sides scoring 11 from them. The Aussies though have a better conversion rate from their 32 attempts, compared to the Dutch’s 36. Jeremy Hayward has sounded the board on eight occasions, while Jip Jansen has scored six from short corners.

The fans at Kalinga can expect a goal-scoring encounter before the final.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Hockey World Cup 2023: Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us