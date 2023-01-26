Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023, leading goal scorers: From Jeremy Hayward to Della Torre; no Indian in top 10

Hockey World Cup 2023: Here are the top 10 leading goal scorers from the Odisha WC 2023.

Team Sportstar
26 January, 2023 15:29 IST
Australia’s Jeremy Hayward celebrates after scoring a goal during a FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 match against Argentina.

Australia’s Jeremy Hayward celebrates after scoring a goal during a FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 match against Argentina. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hockey World Cup 2023 started on January 13 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela with eight teams competing across four games.

With the top four ranked teams, Australia, Belgium, Netherlands and Germany entering the quarterfinals, the race for the World Cup title has become fiercer that ever.

On its way to quarterfinals, Netherlands went past Australia’s record of most goals scored by a team in a single FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup match.

In its final Pool C match, three-time winner Netherlands scored its 13th goal in the 48th minute against Chile at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to go past Australia’s 12-0 win over South Africa during the 2010 edition. The Dutch side eventually won the match 14-0.

The top scorer of the tournament will be awarded the Hero Top Scorer award at the end of the tournament on January 29.

Here is top scorers tally from the Hockey World Cup 2023:

PlayerTeamGames PlayedTotal GoalsField GoalPenalty CornersPenalty Stroke
Jeremy HaywardAustralia 47070
Tom BoonBelgium46411
Viktor CharletFrance46042
Koen BijenNetherlands45410
Thierry BrinkmanNetherlands45410
Blake GoversAustralia35311
Jip JanssenNetherlands45041
Niklas WellenGermany55500
Nicolas Della TorreArgentina45050

(Tally updated after quarterfinal match between Netherlands and South Korea)

