Hockey World Cup 2023, leading goal scorers: From Jeremy Hayward to Della Torre; no Indian in top 10

Hockey World Cup 2023 started on January 13 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela with eight teams competing across four games.

With the top four ranked teams, Australia, Belgium, Netherlands and Germany entering the quarterfinals, the race for the World Cup title has become fiercer that ever.

On its way to quarterfinals, Netherlands went past Australia’s record of most goals scored by a team in a single FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup match.

In its final Pool C match, three-time winner Netherlands scored its 13th goal in the 48th minute against Chile at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to go past Australia’s 12-0 win over South Africa during the 2010 edition. The Dutch side eventually won the match 14-0.

The top scorer of the tournament will be awarded the Hero Top Scorer award at the end of the tournament on January 29.

Here is top scorers tally from the Hockey World Cup 2023:

Player Team Games Played Total Goals Field Goal Penalty Corners Penalty Stroke Jeremy Hayward Australia 4 7 0 7 0 Tom Boon Belgium 4 6 4 1 1 Viktor Charlet France 4 6 0 4 2 Koen Bijen Netherlands 4 5 4 1 0 Thierry Brinkman Netherlands 4 5 4 1 0 Blake Govers Australia 3 5 3 1 1 Jip Janssen Netherlands 4 5 0 4 1 Niklas Wellen Germany 5 5 5 0 0 Nicolas Della Torre Argentina 4 5 0 5 0

(Tally updated after quarterfinal match between Netherlands and South Korea)

