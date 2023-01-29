Hockey World Cup 2023: Road to finals for Belgium and Germany

Defending champion Belgium will face World No. 4 Germany in the Hockey World Cup 2023 final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Both Belgium and Germany were a part of Pool B, with former placing first and the latter taking the second spot.

As Germany was second-placed, it had to face an extra match against France in the crossover before entering the quarterfinals.

With Belgium’s star drag-flicker, Alexander Hendrickx missing the rest of the World Cup matches due to an injury suffered during the match against Japan, there were questions on the World No 2’s ability to reach the final.

Mats Grambusch’s side faced a scare against Australia, but Gonzalo Peillat’s third goal equalised for the Die Honamas before Niklas Wellen struck the final blow against the Kookaburras with six seconds to spare.

BELGIUM’S ROAD TO FINALS SEMIFINALS- Beats Netherlands 2-2 (3-2 SO) QUARTERFINALS- Defeats New Zealand 2-0 POOL MATCH 3- Thrashes Japan 7-1 POOL MATCH 2- Drew with Germany 2-2 POOL MATCH 1- Thumps Korea 5-0