FIH Hockey5s World Cup: India loses to Netherlands in quarterfinal

India will next play against Kenya in the 5-8th place match later in the day.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 14:08 IST , Muscat - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Raheel (1’, 7’, 25’) and Mandeep Mor (11’) were the scorers for India.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Raheel (1’, 7’, 25’) and Mandeep Mor (11’) were the scorers for India. | Photo Credit: Marcelo Endelli
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Raheel (1’, 7’, 25’) and Mandeep Mor (11’) were the scorers for India. | Photo Credit: Marcelo Endelli

Mohammed Raheel’s hat-trick went in vain as India suffered a 4-7 defeat to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup here on Tuesday.

Apart from Raheel (1’, 7’, 25’), Mandeep Mor (11’) scored for India.

For the Netherlands, Sander de Wijn (4’, 15’), and Alexander Schop (10’, 26’) scored a brace each, while Lucas Middendorp (12’), Jamie van Aart (13’), and Pepijn Reyenga (20’) also found the net.

The match started on a promising for India as Raheel showcased his skills with a remarkable field goal in the very first minute, setting the tone for an intense competition.

However, the Netherlands swiftly responded to India’s early lead, with de Wijn (4’) levelling the score. Undeterred by the quick equaliser, India intensified its offensive strategies, leading to another goal by Raheel.

Despite the renewed lead, the Netherlands, demonstrating resilience, managed to equalise once again, courtesy of a goal by Schop.

The back-and-forth nature of the match continued, with Mandeep reclaiming the lead for India.

Nevertheless, the Netherlands countered with a rapid succession of goals, as Middendorp and van Aart skilfully found the back of the net, swinging the momentum in favour of the Netherlands.

Heading into half-time, de Wijn delivered a crucial challenge goal, leaving India behind. The second half witnessed the Netherlands asserting its dominance, as Reyenga and Schop extended its lead.

Despite a valiant effort by Raheel, who scored again to complete his hat-trick, India fell short.

India will next play against Kenya in the 5-8th place match later in the day.

More on Hockey

  1. FIH Hockey5s World Cup: India loses to Netherlands in quarterfinal
    PTI
  2. FIH Hockey5s men’s World Cup: India mauls Jamaica 13-0 to enter quarterfinals
    PTI
  3. Indian men’s hockey team end tour of SA with 1-5 loss to Netherlands
    PTI
  4. FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup: India finishes as runner-up, loses to Netherlands in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian women’s hockey team defender Deep Grace Ekka announces international retirement
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

