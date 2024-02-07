MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIH Pro League: Struggling India loses again, falls 0-3 to Australia; China beats USA 3-1

An aggressive start and an early penalty corner (which was wasted) was the lone bright spot for India that has been struggling to get anything going for its way.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 22:04 IST , Bhubaneswar - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Australia (left) has been less than impressive here but on Wednesday, it was clearly the superior side against the Indian women at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.
Australia (left) has been less than impressive here but on Wednesday, it was clearly the superior side against the Indian women at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout / The Hindu
infoIcon

Australia (left) has been less than impressive here but on Wednesday, it was clearly the superior side against the Indian women at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout / The Hindu

The Indian women’s hockey team continued its downward spiral, losing its third consecutive match in the FIH Pro League 3-0 against Australia at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday.

An aggressive start and an early penalty corner [PC] (which was wasted) was the lone bright spot for the team that has been struggling to get anything going for its way. Nothing seems to be working for the team with players in every department appearing more desperate than decisive on the field.

Australia has been less than impressive here but on Wednesday, it was clearly the superior side. It’s first goal exposed both the Indians’ lack of tactical awareness and their fitness.

Kaitlin Nobbs ran away with the ball on the counter and had entered the circle, composing herself, and the ball and was ready to shoot before the Indians could back-pedal into defence. Grace Stewart, again left unmarked, only had to deflect it in.

Nobbs got one of her own later, again all alone in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper and an absent defence.

In between, India earned a few penalty corners but Gurjit Kaur’s flicks had no power to cause any trouble even as Australia made its lone PC count. The Indian forwards also struggled to get shots on target as the host looked like a team playing out of its league.

Earlier in the day, China returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory against the United States of America (USA) to remain second on the points table, easily finding ways past the American defence to create scoring chances early on.

The second half saw the USA step on the attack and earn a series of PCs but was thwarted by both the Chinese defence and the post before finally getting one past.

Related Topics

FIH Pro League /

Gurjit Kaur /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar ACES 2024 to be held in Mumbai on February 8; two special awards included
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sai Kishore, Sanjay turn heads in auction with record sum at TNPL 2024
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Retired Radwanska back on court on Padel Tour
    Reuters
  4. WTA Mumbai Open: Alina Korneeva battles past Shrivalli in pre-quarterfinals
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. FIH Pro League: Struggling India loses again, falls 0-3 to Australia; China beats USA 3-1
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. FIH Pro League: Struggling India loses again, falls 0-3 to Australia; China beats USA 3-1
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. India hockey player and Arjuna award winner Varun Kumar accused of rape, booked under POCSO act
    PTI
  3. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Netherlands beats Indian women’s team 3-1, hands it second straight defeat
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. FIH Pro League: Looking forward to tough battles against India and Australia, says Dutch skipper Brinkman
    PTI
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian women’s team loses 2-1 to China in campaign opener
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar ACES 2024 to be held in Mumbai on February 8; two special awards included
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sai Kishore, Sanjay turn heads in auction with record sum at TNPL 2024
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Retired Radwanska back on court on Padel Tour
    Reuters
  4. WTA Mumbai Open: Alina Korneeva battles past Shrivalli in pre-quarterfinals
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. FIH Pro League: Struggling India loses again, falls 0-3 to Australia; China beats USA 3-1
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment