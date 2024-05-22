MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIH Women’s Pro League: India begins European leg with 0-5 loss against Argentina

The Indian women, who were playing their first match under new coach Harendra Singh, looked out of sorts and failed to create any threatening circle penetrations in the first two quarters.

Published : May 22, 2024 18:07 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indians looked a bit more confident in the second quarter but it was Argentina, which controlled the proceedings.
The Indians looked a bit more confident in the second quarter but it was Argentina, which controlled the proceedings. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Indians looked a bit more confident in the second quarter but it was Argentina, which controlled the proceedings. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India suffered a humiliating 0-5 defeat to Argentina to begin its European leg of the FIH Women’s Pro League campaign on a disappointing note here on Wednesday.

Julieta Jankunas (53rd, 59th minutes) struck a brace, while Agustina Gorzelany (13th), Valentina Raposo (24th) and Victoria Miranda (41st) were the other goal-getters for the Argentines.

The Indian women, who were playing their first match under new coach Harendra Singh, looked out of sorts and failed to create any threatening circle penetrations in the first two quarters.

In a surprising development, former India captain and veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia was omitted from the Indian team lineup despite being named in the squad as Bichu Devi Kharibam guarded the goalpost.

Argentina looked far more creative and threatening, securing as many as seven penalty corners in the first two quarters.

ALSO READ: Indian junior men’s hockey team begins Europe tour with a thrilling win over Belgium

Argentina got its first penalty corner in the fourth minute, followed by another a minute later, but failed to find the net.

They kept up the pressure on the Indian defence with relentless attacks, entering the opponent’s circle consistently.

The Argentines secured two more penalty corners in the first quarter, and the second opportunity was put into use by Gorzelany with a flick to the left of India custodian Bichu.

The Indians looked a bit more confident in the second quarter but it was Argentina, which controlled the proceedings.

Argentina wasted a penalty corner in the 19th minute before Bichu made two fine saves.

Argentina was not to be denied for long as it scored its second goal in the 24th minute from its fifth penalty corner through a variation strike from Raposo.

The Indian defence looked in disarray as Argentina secured two more penalty corners before halftime and its eighth just two minutes into the third quarter but to no use.

The Indians, on the other hand, looked better in the third quarter and played with much more speed and intent to make some bright circle penetrations, but the finishing touch was lacking.

The Argentines, however, extended their lead in the 41st minute through a reverse hit goal from Miranda, which Bichu had no clue.

Minutes later, Argentina secured its ninth penalty corner but wasted the chance.

In the 47th minute, Deepika’s reverse hit from Udita’s pass was saved by Argentina goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino.

Jankunas then came to the party and scored two beautiful field goals within a span of six minutes to seal the issue for Argentina.

The Indian women will next play hosts Belgium on Thursday.

Related Topics

India women's hockey team /

FIH Women's Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League: Mandeep’s goal gives IND 1-0 lead in the first quarter against ARG
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Women’s Pro League: India begins European leg with 0-5 loss against Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 22: Indian women junior’s team begins Europe tour with a win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Oaktree takes ownership of Inter Milan after missed payment
    Reuters
  5. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Toss, lineups at 7pm; In form Royal Challengers Bengaluru looks to extend winning run against struggling Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. FIH Women’s Pro League: India begins European leg with 0-5 loss against Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League: Mandeep’s goal gives IND 1-0 lead in the first quarter against ARG
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian junior men’s hockey team begins Europe tour with a thrilling win over Belgium
    PTI
  4. New skipper Salima ready for European leg of Pro League after SA “lessons”
    PTI
  5. We will try out best combinations before final squad for Olympics is selected: Harmanpreet
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Argentina Live Score, FIH Pro League: Mandeep’s goal gives IND 1-0 lead in the first quarter against ARG
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Women’s Pro League: India begins European leg with 0-5 loss against Argentina
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 22: Indian women junior’s team begins Europe tour with a win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Oaktree takes ownership of Inter Milan after missed payment
    Reuters
  5. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Toss, lineups at 7pm; In form Royal Challengers Bengaluru looks to extend winning run against struggling Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment