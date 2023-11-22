MagazineBuy Print

Hardik Singh ‘amazed and honoured’ after FIH Player of the Year Award 2023 nomination

From getting ruled out of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 midway due to an injury, to winning Asian Games 2023 gold has turned out to be a roller coaster year for the Indian men’s hockey team midfielder Hardik Singh.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 13:25 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Hardik Singh nominated for FIH Player of the Year Award 2023.
Hardik Singh nominated for FIH Player of the Year Award 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Hardik Singh nominated for FIH Player of the Year Award 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

From getting ruled out of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 midway due to an injury, to winning the Asian Games 2023 gold medal has turned out to be a roller coaster year for the Indian men’s hockey team midfielder Hardik Singh. He has been nominated for the FIH Player of the Year Award 2023, making this year even more special for him.

“I’m both amazed and honoured to have been nominated for the FIH Player of the Year Award 2023. Receiving such recognition on an international stage is one of your dreams as a sportsperson. It certainly motivates you to do even better,” said an elated Hardik.

He did, however, admit that this was not his best year and that he could have done better. “I’m ecstatic, but I wouldn’t say it was my best year. I could have done much better, especially during the World Cup, where an injury at such a crucial stage was heartbreaking. But, overall, I’m happy with how the year has gone for me, with the FIH Pro League campaign, the Asian Champions Trophy title and the Gold medal at the Asian Games,” he said.

With his flamboyance in the midfield and becoming one of the pivotal members of the Indian team in recent years, the 25-year-old has risen to prominence. He also served as Harmanpreet Singh’s deputy during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and the Asian Games 2023, where India won gold.

Speaking about his transition into the leadership group, Hardik, who won the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022 said, “I think I was ever ready for this opportunity.”

“I have learnt how to lead from the front from my seniors - Sardar Singh, PR Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. I like to take responsibility, it helps me be the best version of myself and also helps in pushing my teammates to give their best on the pitch,” he added.

