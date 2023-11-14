Hockey India announces team for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023

Hockey India on Tuesday named the Indian team for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023, set to take place from December 5th to 16th in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

India finds itself in an exciting Pool C alongside Canada, Korea, and Spain. Their journey commences on December 5th with a clash against Korea, followed by battles against Spain and Canada on December 7th and 9th, respectively.

In the tournament’s other pools, Pool A boasts defending Champions Argentina, along with Australia, Chile, and host nation Malaysia. Pool B includes Egypt, France, Germany, and South Africa. Pool D sets the stage for fierce competition with Belgium, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Pakistan vying for a quarterfinals berth.

The quarterfinals are slated for December 12th, followed by the semifinals on December 14, with the grand final taking place on December 16th.

In the prior edition of the tournament, India narrowly missed securing the bronze medal, finishing fourth and this time they will aim to go all the way.

Notably, the Indian junior men’s team will see Uttam Singh as the captain and Araijeet Singh Hundal as the vice captain.

Speaking about the team selection, Indian men’s junior team coach CR Kumar, said, “As reigning Asian champions, the prospect of showcasing our skills on the global stage fills us with immense excitement. Our track record in previous Junior Men’s tournaments, yielding positive results, has instilled confidence in our abilities to compete at a higher level.”

“This time, we present a well-rounded, formidable squad, marking a significant shift in our approach towards the Junior World Cup. Moreover, we draw inspiration from the legacy created by the 2016 Junior World Cup-winning team and aspire to meet the expectations it has set. To aid us in this endeavour, we are fortunate to have a bunch of seasoned players, who were part of the last Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar. They will shoulder leadership roles and mentor their teammates. Our ultimate priority is to clinch victory in the Junior World Cup, and we are committed to taking measured steps toward achieving this goal,” he added.