Hockey India ropes in mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton for senior men’s team

Hockey India on Thursday roped in mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton for the Indian men’s team ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, where the team will be vying for direct Olympic qualification.

Upton, who has previously worked with the Indian men’s cricket team during its successful campaign in the 2011 World Cup, is scheduled to hold three-part mental conditioning sessions starting July 1 at the ongoing national coaching camp in SAI, Bengaluru.

“With an illustrious career in high-performance coaching, Paddy brings a wealth of experience and expertise. The Cape Town-based high-performance coach, author, speaker, and professor, has an extensive background in sports psychology and leadership coaching. With over two decades of experience working with professional athletes and teams across various sports, the 54-year-old mental conditioning coach has earned a stellar reputation for his ability to unlock the potential of individuals and foster a winning mindset within teams,” a release from the Hockey India stated.

Besides cricket, Paddy has provided mental training workshops to the men’s hockey teams of South Africa and Australia, and the Indian Super League sides FC Goa and FC Hyderabad and England’s men’s rugby team.

About his new assignment, Paddy said, “I am honoured to be given this opportunity to work with Hockey India and the Indian Men’s Hockey Team. I have witnessed the tremendous growth of Indian hockey in recent years, and I am excited to contribute to the team’s success by enhancing their mental resilience and psychological skill set. Together, we will work towards achieving the highest level of performance and excellence.”