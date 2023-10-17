Indian sub-junior boys, girls hockey teams endure contrasting results in Netherlands

The Indian boys and girls’ sub-junior (U-16) hockey teams endured contrasting results on the final day of their maiden tour to the Netherlands.

While the boys beat the Netherlands’ U-16 side 4-0, the Indian girls lost 1-4 against the Dutch.

Rohit Irengbam Singh, Ketan Kushwaha, Rahul Rajbhar and captain Manmeet Singh Rai scored for the Indian boys team.

“This is a great way to finish off such a historic tour. The boys showed immense character and grit and the efforts that have been put in are unmatched. It’s a matter of pride to have produced such a fine show especially in overseas conditions,” Indian sub-junior boys’ team coach Sardar Singh said.

In the girls’ game, Kajal Jr scored the lone goal for India.

Former India captain and sub-junior girls’ team coach Rani Rampal, said, “The girls played their hearts out and that is exactly what is expected of them every time they step out on the field.

“There are a few areas for us to work on and this tour has given us exactly what we needed to identify our strengths and shortcomings.”