Indian sub-junior hockey teams excel in opening matches on Dutch tour

The Indian sub-junior women’s team will next play the Netherlands Girls’ U18 side, while their male counterparts will take on the Netherlands Boys’ U18 side later today.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 15:12 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Representative Image: The women’s team defeated the Senior EDE side 3-2, while the men’s side thrashed their Dutch counterparts 8-0. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Biswaranjan Rout
The Indian men’s and women’s sub-junior (U17) hockey teams began their maiden international tour on a positive note with victories against the Senior EDE teams in the Netherlands.

The women’s team defeated the Senior EDE side 3-2, while the men’s side thrashed their Dutch counterparts 8-0.

In the women’s game, despite EDE taking the early lead, goals from Ravina, Karuna Minz, and Bhavya helped India fight back and lead 3-1.

The third quarter saw EDE reduce the deficit to 3-2, but a determined India ensured that there were no more defensive lapses in the final quarter.

Former India skipper and the current women’s sub-junior coach Rani Rampal said the resilience of the players stood out in the contest.

“On the pitch, their determination, teamwork and resilience were truly inspiring. This victory demonstrates that we are on the right track. Of course, the work is not finished yet, and we have a lot more to do. But we are pleased with their performance because this victory reflects not only their abilities but also their heart and spirit.

“We will carry on this momentum and strive for excellence in the upcoming matches. The future of Indian women’s hockey is bright,” said Rampal.

ALSO READ: Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia vows to qualify for Paris Olympics

The men’s game saw complete dominance from the Indian side with Aashu Maurya scoring the first goal followed by a hat-trick from Ajeet Yadav, a brace from Rohit Irengbam Singh, and goals from Srijan Yadav and Rahul Rajbhar.

“Their performance on their first international tour illustrates their potential and the bright prospects of Indian men’s hockey,” said men’s sub-junior coach Sardar Singh, the former India captain.

The Indian sub-junior women’s team will next play the Netherlands Girls’ U18 side, while their male counterparts will take on the Netherlands Boys’ U18 side later today.

