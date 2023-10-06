Asian Games 2023: India men’s team beats Japan 5-1 to win hockey gold, secures Paris Olympic quota

India beat Japan 5-1 in the men’s hockey final to win gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

The men’s team also secured the direct quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

India equalled South Korea for second most gold in men’s hockey with four after Pakistan, the most successful team with eight gold medals in the Asiads.

India had previously won the Gold medal in 1966, 1998, and in 2014. Harmanpreet Singh (32’, 59’), Manpreet Singh (25’), Amit Rohidas (36’), and Abhishek (48’) scored the goals for India, while. Seren Tanaka (51’) scored the sole goal for Japan.

For their dominant performance and the all-important victory, Hockey India announced a prize of Rs 5.00 Lakh for each player of the team, along with Rs 2.50 Lakhs each for the support staff.

Speaking on India’s massive win, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “It has been a long wait of nine years for India to claim the Asian Games gold medal. We are proud of each and every member of the team and the support staff for their contribution to achieving yet another milestone for the nation in world hockey. This is only the start of the road to the 2024 Paris Olympics and we are confident our team will continue to rise even more in the coming year. Congratulations to all the players and the coaches for a memorable victory in Hangzhou.”

Hockey India Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh added, “India’s Gold medal win in Hangzhou is a testament to the months of hard work that was put in the National Coaching Camps over the past year. Each and every member of the team and the coaching staff gave their all in helping us win the Gold medal at the Asian Games and securing a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics. I congratulate the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for an outstanding display in the tournament and also offer my best wishes to all the members of the team for the coming future.”