Asian Games 2023: India wins Bronze in Archery Recurve Women’s Team event

India’s Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur won Bronze in the Recurve Archery Women’s Team event after defeating Vietnam in the Bronze medal playoff match.

India defeated Vietnam 6-2 (56-52, 55-56, 57-50, 51-48) after four sets to seal the medal.

India had earlier lost 2-6 to South Korea in the Semifinal whereas Vietnam lost by a similar score to China to face off in the Bronze Medal playoff.

Under slightly overcast and drizzling conditions, the Indian trio sealed the first set with a comfortable 56-52 scoreline before being pegged back by Vietnam in the second set.

The third and fourth set saw some wayward shooting, mainly by Vietnam as India managed to seal the match and third place in the event.

In the gold medal match, South Korea defeated China 5-3. The Recurve Men’s team event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST.

