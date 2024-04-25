MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals pacer Rasikh Salam reprimanded for wicket celebration against Gujarat Titans

Rasikh shone with the ball in DC’s narrow win on Wednesday night, finishing with figures of three for 44 from four overs, taking the important wickets of B. Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan and R. Sai Kishore.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 14:11 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Delhi Capitals’ Rasikh Dar Salam celebrates the dismissal of Gujarat Titans’ R. Sai Kishore.
Delhi Capitals’ Rasikh Dar Salam celebrates the dismissal of Gujarat Titans’ R. Sai Kishore. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals' Rasikh Dar Salam celebrates the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' R. Sai Kishore. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals pacer Rasikh Salam Dar has been reprimanded for going overboard with his celebration after taking a wicket during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans.

In the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, which Capitals won by four runs, the 24-year-old committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which deals with “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player”.

“Dar committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the IPL said in a statement on Thursday.

Rasikh shone with the ball in DC's narrow win on Wednesday night, finishing with figures of three for 44 from four overs, taking the important wickets of B. Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan and R. Sai Kishore.

The player from Jammu and Kashmir, who has played only two First-Class and seven List A matches so far in his competitive career, which began in 2018, was entrusted with the responsibility to bowl the 19th over with GT requiring 37 from 12 balls.

He conceded 18 runs in the penultimate bowler, but took the key wicket of Sai Kishore with an in-swinging yorker to peg Titans back.

