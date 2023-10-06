MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India men’s team wins silver in bridge

Asian Games 2023: India men’s team wins silver in bridge at the Asiads 2023.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 17:04 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India men’s team wins silver in bridge at the Asian Games 2023 in Hanzhou.
India men's team wins silver in bridge at the Asian Games 2023 in Hanzhou. | Photo Credit: AP
India men’s team wins silver in bridge at the Asian Games 2023 in Hanzhou. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian men’s team consisting of Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Kahre, Rajeshwar Tewari and Sumit Mukherjee bagged silver in the bridge at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Friday.

FOLLOW | Asian-Games-2023 Live Score, October 6

The team lost the gold medal final to Hong Kong (China) 12-17.

India’s bridge team won three medals at the 2018 Asian Games.

India won the gold medal in the men’s pair, while the men’s and the mixed teams picked up bronze medals.

