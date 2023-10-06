Asian Games 2023: India men’s team wins silver in bridge

The Indian men’s team consisting of Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Kahre, Rajeshwar Tewari and Sumit Mukherjee bagged silver in the bridge at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Friday.
The team lost the gold medal final to Hong Kong (China) 12-17.
India’s bridge team won three medals at the 2018 Asian Games.
India won the gold medal in the men’s pair, while the men’s and the mixed teams picked up bronze medals.
