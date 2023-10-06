MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on October 6, all winners list

Asian Games 2023: As of October 6, India has won 95 medals, comprising of 22 gold, 34 silver and 39 bronze.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 19:22 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
The Indian team won the final against Japan 5-1 and qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Indian team won the final against Japan 5-1 and qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

The Indian team won the final against Japan 5-1 and qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian men’s team defeated Japan 5-1 in the final to bag gold at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Friday.

The team also secured a direct quota for 2024 Paris Olympics with this win.

Soon enough, the Indian men’s team of Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Kahre, Rajeshwar Tewari and Sumit Mukherjee bagged silver in the bridge.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 6 LIVE ACTION

Earlier, India won its first medal of the day after defeating Vietnam in the Bronze medal match of the Recurve Archery Women’s team event. The Men’s team went one better, winning silver after finishing second to South Korea.

HS Prannoy won bronze in the Badminton Men’s Singles event after losing to China’s Li Shifeng 16-21, 9-21 in the semifinal.

India also achieved a historic first-ever bronze medal in women’s Sepaktakraw after winning the bronze in the Women’s Regu event after losing to Thailand 2-0 (21-10, 21-13) in the semifinal.

Wrestling fetched India three bronze medals as Sonam, Kiran and Aman won their respective repechage bronze medal matches to take India’s tally to 93 medals.

As of October 6, India has won 95 medals, comprising of 22 gold, 34 silver and 39 bronze.

Sport Event Medal
Archery Compound Men's Team Gold
Archery Compound Women's Team Gold
Archery Compound Mixed Team Gold
Archery Recurve Men's Team Silver
Archery Recurve Women's Team Bronze
Athletics Men's 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable- Gold
Athletics Men's 4 x 400m Relay Gold
Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra- Gold
Athletics Men's Shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor- Gold
Athletics Women's 5000m Parul Chaudhary- Gold
Athletics Women's Javelin Throw Annu Rani- Gold
Athletics Men's 10000m Kartik Kumar- Silver
Athletics Men's 1500m Ajay Kumar-Silver
Athletics Men's 5000m Avinash Sable- Silver
Athletics Men's 800m Mohammed Afsal- Silver
Athletics Men's Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar- Silver
Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Kishore Jena- Silver
Athletics Men's Long Jump Sreeshankar-Silver
Athletics Women's 100m Hurdles Jyothi Yarraji- Silver
Athletics Women's 1500m Harmilan Bains- Silver
Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Parul Chaudhary- Silver
Athletics Women's 4x400m relay Silver
Athletics Women's 800m Harmilan Bains- Silver
Athletics Women's Long Jump Ancy Sojan- Silver
Athletics 4x400m Mixed relay Silver
Athletics Men's 10000m Gulveer Singh- Bronze
Athletics Men's 1500m Jinson Johnson- Bronze
Athletics Men's Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel- Bronze
Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Priti Lamba- Bronze
Athletics Women's 400m Hurdles Vithya Ramraj- Bronze
Athletics Women's Discus Throw Seema Punia- Bronze
Athletics Women's Heptathlon Nandini Agasara- Bronze
Athletics Women's Shot Put Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
Athletics 35km Race Walk Mixed Team Bronze
Badminton Men's team Silver
Badminton Men's Singles Prannoy-Bronze
Boxing Women's 75kg Lovlina- Bronze
Boxing Men's +92kg Narender- Bronze
Boxing Women's 45-50kg Nikhat Zareen- Bronze
Boxing Women's 50-54kg Preeti- Bronze
Boxing Women's 54-57kg Parveen-Bronze
Bridge Men's Team Silver
Canoe Sprint Men's Canoe Double 1000m Bronze
Cricket Women's Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Anush Agarwalla- Bronze
Golf Women's individual Aditi Ashok-Silver
Hockey Men's Team Gold
Roller Skating Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Bronze
Roller Skating Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Bronze
Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Silver
Rowing Men's Eight Silver
Rowing Men's Four Bronze
Rowing Men's Pair Bronze
Rowing Men's Quadruple Sculls Bronze
Sailing Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 Neha Thakur - Silver
Sailing Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
Sailing Men’s Windsurfer RS - X Eabad Ali - Bronze
Sepaktakraw Women's Regu Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Men Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men Gold
Shooting Trap Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Palak-Gold
Shooting 25m Pistol Team Women Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Sift Kaur Samra- Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver
Shooting Skeet Men Anant Jeet Singh- Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Women Silver
Shooting 25m Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Silver
Shooting Trap Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Bronze
Shooting Skeet Men's Team Bronze
Shooting Trap Men Chenai KD- Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Ramita - Bronze
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
Squash Men's Team Gold
Squash Mixed Doubles Gold
Squash Men's Singles Saurav Ghosal- Silver
Squash Women's Team Bronze
Squash Mixed Doubles Bronze
Table Tennis Women's Doubles Bronze
Tennis Mixed Doubles Gold
Tennis Men's Doubles Silver
Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg Aman-Bronze
Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 87kg Sunil Kumar- Bronze
Wrestling Women's Freestyle 53kg Antim Panghal-Bronze
Wrestling Women's Freestyle 62kg Sonam-Bronze
Wrestling Women's Freestyle 76kg Kiran-Bronze
Wushu Women’s 60kg Roshibina Devi- Silver

