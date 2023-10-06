Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on October 6, all winners list

The Indian men’s team defeated Japan 5-1 in the final to bag gold at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Friday.
The team also secured a direct quota for 2024 Paris Olympics with this win.
Soon enough, the Indian men’s team of Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Kahre, Rajeshwar Tewari and Sumit Mukherjee bagged silver in the bridge.
FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 6 LIVE ACTION
Earlier, India won its first medal of the day after defeating Vietnam in the Bronze medal match of the Recurve Archery Women’s team event. The Men’s team went one better, winning silver after finishing second to South Korea.
HS Prannoy won bronze in the Badminton Men’s Singles event after losing to China’s Li Shifeng 16-21, 9-21 in the semifinal.
India also achieved a historic first-ever bronze medal in women’s Sepaktakraw after winning the bronze in the Women’s Regu event after losing to Thailand 2-0 (21-10, 21-13) in the semifinal.
Wrestling fetched India three bronze medals as Sonam, Kiran and Aman won their respective repechage bronze medal matches to take India’s tally to 93 medals.
As of October 6, India has won 95 medals, comprising of 22 gold, 34 silver and 39 bronze.
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|Archery
|Compound Men's Team
|Gold
|Archery
|Compound Women's Team
|Gold
|Archery
|Compound Mixed Team
|Gold
|Archery
|Recurve Men's Team
|Silver
|Archery
|Recurve Women's Team
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's 3000m Steeplechase
|Avinash Sable- Gold
|Athletics
|Men's 4 x 400m Relay
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Neeraj Chopra- Gold
|Athletics
|Men's Shot put
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor- Gold
|Athletics
|Women's 5000m
|Parul Chaudhary- Gold
|Athletics
|Women's Javelin Throw
|Annu Rani- Gold
|Athletics
|Men's 10000m
|Kartik Kumar- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Ajay Kumar-Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 5000m
|Avinash Sable- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 800m
|Mohammed Afsal- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Decathlon
|Tejaswin Shankar- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw
|Kishore Jena- Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Long Jump
|Sreeshankar-Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 100m Hurdles
|Jyothi Yarraji- Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 1500m
|Harmilan Bains- Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|Parul Chaudhary- Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 4x400m relay
|Silver
|Athletics
|Women's 800m
|Harmilan Bains- Silver
|Athletics
|Women's Long Jump
|Ancy Sojan- Silver
|Athletics
|4x400m Mixed relay
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's 10000m
|Gulveer Singh- Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's 1500m
|Jinson Johnson- Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's Triple Jump
|Praveen Chithravel- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|Priti Lamba- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 400m Hurdles
|Vithya Ramraj- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Discus Throw
|Seema Punia- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Heptathlon
|Nandini Agasara- Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's Shot Put
|Kiran Baliyan - Bronze
|Athletics
|35km Race Walk Mixed Team
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Men's team
|Silver
|Badminton
|Men's Singles
|Prannoy-Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg
|Lovlina- Bronze
|Boxing
|Men's +92kg
|Narender- Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 45-50kg
|Nikhat Zareen- Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 50-54kg
|Preeti- Bronze
|Boxing
|Women's 54-57kg
|Parveen-Bronze
|Bridge
|Men's Team
|Silver
|Canoe Sprint
|Men's Canoe Double 1000m
|Bronze
|Cricket
|Women's Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|Anush Agarwalla- Bronze
|Golf
|Women's individual
|Aditi Ashok-Silver
|Hockey
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Roller Skating
|Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race
|Bronze
|Roller Skating
|Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Eight
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Four
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Pair
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Quadruple Sculls
|Bronze
|Sailing
|Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4
|Neha Thakur - Silver
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy ILCA 7
|Vishnu Saravanan - Bronze
|Sailing
|Men’s Windsurfer RS - X
|Eabad Ali - Bronze
|Sepaktakraw
|Women's Regu
|Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|Trap Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Palak-Gold
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Team Women
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
|Sift Kaur Samra- Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Silver
|Shooting
|Skeet Men
|Anant Jeet Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Esha Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Women
|Esha Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|Trap Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
|Shooting
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Skeet Men's Team
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Trap Men
|Chenai KD- Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women
|Ramita - Bronze
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Ashi Chouskey - Bronze
|Squash
|Men's Team
|Gold
|Squash
|Mixed Doubles
|Gold
|Squash
|Men's Singles
|Saurav Ghosal- Silver
|Squash
|Women's Team
|Bronze
|Squash
|Mixed Doubles
|Bronze
|Table Tennis
|Women's Doubles
|Bronze
|Tennis
|Mixed Doubles
|Gold
|Tennis
|Men's Doubles
|Silver
|Wrestling
|Men's Freestyle 57kg
|Aman-Bronze
|Wrestling
|Men's Greco-Roman 87kg
|Sunil Kumar- Bronze
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 53kg
|Antim Panghal-Bronze
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 62kg
|Sonam-Bronze
|Wrestling
|Women's Freestyle 76kg
|Kiran-Bronze
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg
|Roshibina Devi- Silver
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on October 6, all winners list
- Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: NED 80/2 (17); Vikramjit, de Leede drive NED’s 287 chase
- Asian Games 2023 Highlights, October 6 updates and medal tally: India qualifies for Paris Olympics with gold in men’s hockey, Satwik-Chirag enter men’s doubles final
- Satwik-Chirag Badminton LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag beats Aaron-Soh 21-17, 21-12 to reach men’s doubles final
- Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag through to finals, will fight for gold
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE