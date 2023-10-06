Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on October 6, all winners list

The Indian men’s team defeated Japan 5-1 in the final to bag gold at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Friday.

The team also secured a direct quota for 2024 Paris Olympics with this win.

Soon enough, the Indian men’s team of Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Kahre, Rajeshwar Tewari and Sumit Mukherjee bagged silver in the bridge.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 6 LIVE ACTION

Earlier, India won its first medal of the day after defeating Vietnam in the Bronze medal match of the Recurve Archery Women’s team event. The Men’s team went one better, winning silver after finishing second to South Korea.

HS Prannoy won bronze in the Badminton Men’s Singles event after losing to China’s Li Shifeng 16-21, 9-21 in the semifinal.

India also achieved a historic first-ever bronze medal in women’s Sepaktakraw after winning the bronze in the Women’s Regu event after losing to Thailand 2-0 (21-10, 21-13) in the semifinal.

Wrestling fetched India three bronze medals as Sonam, Kiran and Aman won their respective repechage bronze medal matches to take India’s tally to 93 medals.

As of October 6, India has won 95 medals, comprising of 22 gold, 34 silver and 39 bronze.