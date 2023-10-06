Asian Games 2023: Bajrang Punia loses bronze medal match to Yamaguchi

India’s Bajrang Punia lost to Japan’s Kaiki Yamaguchi via technical superiority (10-0) in the bronze medal match at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Punia had defeated Philippines Ronil Tubog 10-0 by points in the to qualify for the 1/4 final. The Indian defeated Bahrain’s Alibeg Alibegov in the quarterfinals 4-0 by points to qualify for the semifinal, where he lost to the Iranian Rahman Amouzadkhalili 0-8 by points.

The Indian, who was touted to be one of the medallist failed to make it count in the bronze medal match.

Over the past few months, Punia grabbed attention for other reasons which included the participating in the protest against Former Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for achieving an Asian Games quota despite not attending the trials.