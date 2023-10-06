MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: Bajrang Punia loses bronze medal match to Yamaguchi

India’s Bajrang Punia lost to Japan’s Kaiki Yamaguchi via technical superiority (10-0) in the bronze medal match at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 17:21 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Bajrang (red) during the Men’s Freestyle 65Kg wrestling semifinal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
India’s Bajrang (red) during the Men’s Freestyle 65Kg wrestling semifinal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Bajrang (red) during the Men’s Freestyle 65Kg wrestling semifinal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Bajrang Punia lost to Japan’s Kaiki Yamaguchi via technical superiority (10-0) in the bronze medal match at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Punia had defeated Philippines Ronil Tubog 10-0 by points in the to qualify for the 1/4 final. The Indian defeated Bahrain’s Alibeg Alibegov in the quarterfinals 4-0 by points to qualify for the semifinal, where he lost to the Iranian Rahman Amouzadkhalili 0-8 by points.

The Indian, who was touted to be one of the medallist failed to make it count in the bronze medal match.

Over the past few months, Punia grabbed attention for other reasons which included the participating in the protest against Former Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for achieving an Asian Games quota despite not attending the trials.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023 /

Bajrang Punia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Bajrang Punia loses bronze medal match to Yamaguchi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rahane retained as Mumbai captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy
    PTI
  3. Asian Games 2023: India men’s team beats Japan 5-1 to win hockey gold, secures Paris Olympic quota
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - Men’s team wins hockey gold, silver in archery recurve, bridge; India 4th with 95 medals, 22 gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Japan HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023 hockey final: IND defeats JPN 5-1 to win gold, Paris 2024 quota
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: India men’s team beats Japan 5-1 to win hockey gold, secures Paris Olympic quota
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Bajrang Punia loses bronze medal match to Yamaguchi
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: India men’s team wins silver in bridge
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Aman wins men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Kiran wins women’s 76kg freestyle wrestling bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Bajrang Punia loses bronze medal match to Yamaguchi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rahane retained as Mumbai captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy
    PTI
  3. Asian Games 2023: India men’s team beats Japan 5-1 to win hockey gold, secures Paris Olympic quota
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - Men’s team wins hockey gold, silver in archery recurve, bridge; India 4th with 95 medals, 22 gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Japan HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023 hockey final: IND defeats JPN 5-1 to win gold, Paris 2024 quota
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment