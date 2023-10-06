MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: Aman wins men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling bronze

India’s Aman beat China’s Minghu Liu via technical superiority in the men’s 57kg freestyle to clinch bronze at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 16:39 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Aman (blue) during the Men’s Freestyle 57Kg wrestling quarterfinals at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
India’s Aman (blue) during the Men’s Freestyle 57Kg wrestling quarterfinals at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Aman (blue) during the Men’s Freestyle 57Kg wrestling quarterfinals at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Aman beat China’s Minghu Liu via technical superiority in the men’s 57kg freestyle to clinch bronze at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

Aman bronze takes India’s tally to 93 medals in total and will continue to occupy the fourth spot in the overall medal standings.

India is also assured of getting 100 plus medals at the Hangzhou games.

More to follow..

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 252/8 (44); de Leede gets fourth wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Japan hockey final LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND leads 4-1 vs Defending Champion JPN in fourth quarter
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: India closes in on gold in men’s hockey, three wrestlers bag bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Aman wins men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - Men’s team wins silver in archery recurve, bridge; India 4th with 94 medals, 21 gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: India men’s team wins silver in bridge
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Aman wins men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling bronze
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Kiran wins women’s 76kg freestyle wrestling bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: India runs roughshod over Pakistan in one-sided kabaddi semifinal, sets up final clash against Iran
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. India vs Japan hockey final LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND leads 4-1 vs Defending Champion JPN in fourth quarter
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 252/8 (44); de Leede gets fourth wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Japan hockey final LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND leads 4-1 vs Defending Champion JPN in fourth quarter
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: India closes in on gold in men’s hockey, three wrestlers bag bronze
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Aman wins men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - Men’s team wins silver in archery recurve, bridge; India 4th with 94 medals, 21 gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment