Asian Games 2023: Aman wins men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling bronze

India’s Aman beat China’s Minghu Liu via technical superiority in the men’s 57kg freestyle to clinch bronze at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.
Aman bronze takes India’s tally to 93 medals in total and will continue to occupy the fourth spot in the overall medal standings.
India is also assured of getting 100 plus medals at the Hangzhou games.
More to follow..
