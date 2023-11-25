MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey Nationals 2023: TN edges out UP in semis to meet defending champion Haryana

Joshua’s brace enabled Tamil Nadu to edge out favourite Uttar Pradesh 3-2, while Harmanpreet’s powerful penalty corner strikes helped favourite Punjab put it across Manipur 4-2.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 19:59 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Joshuva Benedict Wesely of Tamil Nadu celebrates with teammate Sundarapandi (second from left) after scoring a goal against Uttar Pradesh during the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023.
Joshuva Benedict Wesely of Tamil Nadu celebrates with teammate Sundarapandi (second from left) after scoring a goal against Uttar Pradesh during the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
infoIcon

Joshuva Benedict Wesely of Tamil Nadu celebrates with teammate Sundarapandi (second from left) after scoring a goal against Uttar Pradesh during the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

It was captains’ day out at the Hockey India 13th Senior National men’s championship quarterfinals here on Saturday as Joshua Benedict Wesley and Harmanpreet Singh led their teams to victory and booked a place in the last four.

Joshua’s brace enabled Tamil Nadu to edge out favourite Uttar Pradesh 3-2, while Harmanpreet’s powerful penalty corner strikes helped favourite Punjab put it across Manipur 4-2.

In another pulsating last-eight contest, defending champion Haryana beat Odisha 3-2 through sudden death after the teams were tied 2-2 at regulation time and 2-2 in a shootout. In the lone one-sided tie, Karnataka dispatched Jharkhand 4-1. In the semifinals on Monday, TN will clash with Haryana, while Punjab will meet Karnataka.

READ | Hockey Nationals: Inquisitive ball boys from Tamil Nadu’s hockey nursery Kovilpatti keen to learn and ‘explore’

Though TN had its chances here and there, it was UP that converted opportunities when it mattered and at halftime, it had a 2-0 lead.

There was a definite change in TN’s intention in the third quarter as it mounted a series of attacks, but everything went in vain, including a diving shot by S. Karthi that was blocked well by ‘goalkeeper Prashant Chauhan. TN went into the final quarter with a goal by Sundarapandi.

Joshua stunned the UP defence with a full 360-degree sweep that deceived those around him and one that found the roof of the net. With hardly a minute remaining, the host captain then struck the winning goal from the edge of the circle with a withering backhander.

Odisha did well to rally from a 0-2 deficit to 2-2 against Haryana and force the match to a shootout. In the first five attempts each at the tiebreaker, the teams were tied again at 2-2. And in the sudden death, Ashish Kumar Topno missed the target while Abhishek found the top of the net.

The results (Quarterfinals):

Karnataka 4 (Sheshe Gowda 23, Likith Bm 32, Harish Mutagar 46, 49) bt Jharkhand 1 (Dibar Barla 39).

TN 3 (Sundarapandi 27, Joshua Benedict Wesley 52 & 59) bt UP 2 (Manish Sahani 30, Sunil Yadav 30).

Haryana 3 (Yashdeep Siwach, Abhishek 2) bt Odisha 2 (Ashis Kumar Topno, Kerobin Lakra) via sudden death.

Punjab 4 (Pardeep Singh 6, Sukhjeet Singh 20, Harmanpreet Singh 32 & 51) bt Manipur 2 (Chinglensana Singh 36, Rishi Yumnam 45).

Related Topics

Men's National Hockey Championships /

Hockey /

Harmanpreet Singh /

Hockey Punjab /

Manipur /

S Karthi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City vs Liverpool highlights, MCI 1-1 LIV, Premier League: Haaland’s goal is cancelled out by Alexander-Arnold’s strike
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinals: Full schedule, all you need to know, teams, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey Nationals 2023: TN edges out UP in semis to meet defending champion Haryana
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin, East Bengal share spoils in match riddled with defensive errors
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 KBFC 0-0 HFC match updates, Adrian Luna starts
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey Nationals 2023: TN edges out UP in semis to meet defending champion Haryana
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Hockey Nationals: Inquisitive ball boys from Tamil Nadu’s hockey nursery Kovilpatti keen to learn and ‘explore’
    Nigamanth P
  3. Craig Fulton conducts coaching session for domestic head coaches
    Team Sportstar
  4. Senior Men’s Hockey National Championship: Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha secure quarterfinal spots in style on Day 8
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. We identified chinks in our armour and worked on them, says Lakra ahead of FIH Junior World Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City vs Liverpool highlights, MCI 1-1 LIV, Premier League: Haaland’s goal is cancelled out by Alexander-Arnold’s strike
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinals: Full schedule, all you need to know, teams, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey Nationals 2023: TN edges out UP in semis to meet defending champion Haryana
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin, East Bengal share spoils in match riddled with defensive errors
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 KBFC 0-0 HFC match updates, Adrian Luna starts
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment