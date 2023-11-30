Hockey Senior Nationals 2023: A breeding ground for young Indian talents

India and Punjab captain Harmanpreet Singh embraced seven-year-old Raghuveer with warmth. The young boy had patiently awaited the conclusion of the marathon final between Punjab and Haryana, where the former emerged victorious with a 9-8 win on penalties in the recent Hockey India 13th Senior National Men’s Championship held in Chennai. Raghuveer sought Harmanpreet’s autograph and presented him with a thoughtful gift after the match.

Harmanpreet was amazed as Raghuveer excitedly listed Indian players like Gurjant Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Hardik Singh to the 27-year-old Olympian. Raghuveer represents a tiny part of the huge hockey fanbase, highlighting how events like the Nationals can inspire the next generation. It’s not just Raghuveer; numerous young players in the national event experienced a positive impact on their aspirations.

At the Senior Nationals, 31 players from the national team’s core group participated for the first time in four years. India’s head coach, Craig Fulton, and selectors, Md. Riaz and B. P. Govinda, both former India captains, attended nearly all the matches over the 11 days. They were on the lookout for promising talents who could contribute significantly to the country in the future.

“I always look for young talents. Nationals is the place to do it. We have a good core group at the moment for seniors. You have to stand right out to get into the group,” Fulton told Sportstar.

For Tamil Nadu forward Sundarapandi, this was a great experience. “They (top Indian players) play tight man-to-man, whereas we are used to receiving balls without much fuss. That was the big difference. Moreover, I learned that I have to improve my speed and power to develop further,” said the 23-year-old, who was featuring in his third straight Nationals.

Sundarapandi relished playing opposite former India player Pradeep Mor. “I asked him after the TN-Haryana match, “Bro, how do you keep so fit?” He replied, ‘I continue to work on the field.’ That was a big lesson for me.”

Watching Punjab play in the Nationals was a lesson in short passing and ball possession, said Sundarapandi. “The way Punjab players coordinated was something I learned. Most of them are Indian players, and they knew their positions, and as a result, their understanding was top-notch,” he said.

Playing in his fourth Nationals, Punjab’s Kanwarjeet Singh said it was an exhilarating experience watching the top players in action. “It was an education being with Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, and others. The confidence levels of Uttar Pradesh’s Lalit (Kumar Upadhyay) and Odisha’s Amit (Rohidas) are so high. Their fitness levels and stick work are absolutely top-class,” he said.

Mukul Sharma is no spring chicken, having played for Haryana in eight previous Nationals. According to Mukul, it was the art of being patient that impressed him most about the Indian players. “They never rush for goals, especially if there is a 50-50 chance of scoring a goal. Wait for it, keep rotating the ball, and keep alternating between slow and fast hockey before you go for the kill,” he said.

For India’s star player, Abhishek, representing Haryana, it was a tough loss to digest. “Shoot-outs are always tough,” the 24-year-old said.

“When top Indian players play in the Nationals, it gives the other players who are not in the camp a sense of motivation to do well and be a part of the camp. More than that, when top players play, audience interest is kindled, which is always a good thing for the sport,” observed Abhishek.

The organisation of the Nationals was efficient with the introduction of video referral for the first time in the men’s event. However, there was a problem with the timing of the match. The summit clash was scheduled for 3.30 p.m., which resulted in poor footfall at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Generally, a domestic hockey event in the city attracts a huge audience.

It was also puzzling why the final was not held under floodlights. Playing under lights would have been a bigger boost for the sport, especially when more than half a dozen players from the core group of the national team were present in the dugout.