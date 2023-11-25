MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Craig Fulton conducts coaching session for domestic head coaches

Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton on Friday conducted a coaching session for the head coaches of the member units participating in the 13th Senior Men National Championship 2023.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 16:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
 Craig Fulton conducts coaching session for domestic head coaches 
 Craig Fulton conducts coaching session for domestic head coaches  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.
infoIcon

 Craig Fulton conducts coaching session for domestic head coaches  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton on Friday conducted a coaching session for the head coaches of the member units participating in the 13th Senior Men National Championship 2023.

The aim of the session, which was organized at the Conference Hall of the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, was to elevate coaching standards within the domestic circuit. The session provided an opportunity for knowledge exchange between the coaches.

The interactive coaching session, facilitated by Fulton, delved into diverse topics.
The interactive coaching session, facilitated by Fulton, delved into diverse topics. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

The interactive coaching session, facilitated by Fulton, delved into diverse topics. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Speaking about the session, Fulton said, “It was very satisfying to interact with coaches from the home setup. It was an interactive session, and I think we learned a lot.

“It is essential to keep raising the bar for coaching across the nation. The players who advance to the Indian setup will be more prepared to make big career advancements if this is done.”

Notable coaches who participated in the session include Batham Sumit (Jharkhand), Vinay Kishor (Uttarakhand), Daljeet Singh (Punjab), Mukesh Kumar (Haryana), Yendala Sagar (Telangana), Satender Sharma of (Delhi), Moirangthem Rinash Mettei (Manipur), Aravindan Ramachandran (Puducherry), Charles Dixon (Tamil Nadu), and Deepak Saini (Arunachal Pradesh).

The interactive coaching session, facilitated by Fulton, delved into diverse topics, including the Indian principles of play both with and without the ball, strategic game management to the score and remaining time, and effective player management considering the demanding schedule, among other crucial aspects. 

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Abu Saeed header goes wide; CFC vs EB streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Masters 2023 Semifinal LIVE Updates: Satwik-Chirag duo wins first game vs China’s He-Ren
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling squad selection for Paris Olympics: Two-step process to pick wrestlers, Antim to compete against Challenger
    PTI
  4. Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates, Premier League: Lineups out, Haaland starts despite injury scare
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Round 2: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh register wins; Mumbai beats Kerala
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Craig Fulton conducts coaching session for domestic head coaches
    Team Sportstar
  2. Senior Men’s Hockey National Championship: Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Odish secure quarterfinal spots in style on Day 8
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. We identified chinks in our armour and worked on them, says Lakra ahead of FIH Junior World Cup
    PTI
  4. Nilakanta scores twice as Manipur storms into quarterfinals of Senior Men’s National Hockey
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Senior Men’s Hockey National Championship: Jharkhand secures quaterfinal spot with 2-0 win over Chandigarh on Day 6
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 updates: Abu Saeed header goes wide; CFC vs EB streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Masters 2023 Semifinal LIVE Updates: Satwik-Chirag duo wins first game vs China’s He-Ren
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wrestling squad selection for Paris Olympics: Two-step process to pick wrestlers, Antim to compete against Challenger
    PTI
  4. Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Updates, Premier League: Lineups out, Haaland starts despite injury scare
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 HIGHLIGHTS, Round 2: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh register wins; Mumbai beats Kerala
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment