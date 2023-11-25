 Craig Fulton conducts coaching session for domestic head coaches 

Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton on Friday conducted a coaching session for the head coaches of the member units participating in the 13th Senior Men National Championship 2023.

The aim of the session, which was organized at the Conference Hall of the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, was to elevate coaching standards within the domestic circuit. The session provided an opportunity for knowledge exchange between the coaches.

The interactive coaching session, facilitated by Fulton, delved into diverse topics. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Speaking about the session, Fulton said, “It was very satisfying to interact with coaches from the home setup. It was an interactive session, and I think we learned a lot.

“It is essential to keep raising the bar for coaching across the nation. The players who advance to the Indian setup will be more prepared to make big career advancements if this is done.”

Notable coaches who participated in the session include Batham Sumit (Jharkhand), Vinay Kishor (Uttarakhand), Daljeet Singh (Punjab), Mukesh Kumar (Haryana), Yendala Sagar (Telangana), Satender Sharma of (Delhi), Moirangthem Rinash Mettei (Manipur), Aravindan Ramachandran (Puducherry), Charles Dixon (Tamil Nadu), and Deepak Saini (Arunachal Pradesh).

The interactive coaching session, facilitated by Fulton, delved into diverse topics, including the Indian principles of play both with and without the ball, strategic game management to the score and remaining time, and effective player management considering the demanding schedule, among other crucial aspects.