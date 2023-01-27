Hockey World Cup: Germany beats Australia 4-3 to enter HWC final for the first time in 13 years

Germany stunned Australia 4-3 to qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup for the first time in 13 years at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

Jeremy Hayward scored the opening goal of the match from a penalty corner. Combining with Matthew Dawson, Hayward scored in the first quarter increase his goal tally to eight in the tournament. It cements his throne of the highest goalscorer in this edition of the World Cup.

In the second quarter, Tom Wickam, after receiving the ball from Lachlan Sharp, passed it to Nathan Ephraum, who scored the insurance goal for the Kookaburras.

Germany’s comeback started in the third quarter when Gonzalo Peillat scored, flicking the ball between Aran Zalewski and Andrew Charter, to keep the 2010 World Cup runner-up in the game. In the next quarter, Peillat struck again to make it all square with eight minutes left of regulation time.

While Blake Govers - converting from a penalty corner - looked to have given a glimmer of hope to the Aussies, Peillat completed his hattrick to nullify the slender lead minutes after the third goal.

With six seconds left, Germany completed a stunning comeback, with Niklas Wellen scoring the fourth goal and taking his side into the fifth final of a Hockey World Cup and the first time since 2010.