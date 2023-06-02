Magazine

FIH Pro League 2022-23: Harmanpreet scores twice as India thrashes Belgium 5-1

FIH Pro League 2022-23: India, which got its first win under new coach Craig Fulton, next takes on table-topper Great Britain on Saturday.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 21:15 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Singh (second from left) scored a brace in the 5-1 win over Belgium in London on Friday.
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Singh (second from left) scored a brace in the 5-1 win over Belgium in London on Friday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Singh (second from left) scored a brace in the 5-1 win over Belgium in London on Friday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Captain Harmanpreet Singh struck a brace as India stunned Olympic champion Belgium 5-1 to bounce back from back-to-back defeats in its European leg of the the FIH Pro League in London on Friday.

Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad gave India the lead in the first minute of the game, before Harmanpreet (20th and 29th min) scored twice from penalty corners.

Amit Rohidas (28th) and Dilpreet Singh (59th) were the other Indian goal scorers.

William Ghislain (45th) scored the lone goal for Belgium in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

India had come to Europe as Pro League table topper but lost the opening game of the European leg to Belgium 1-2 on May 26 before going down to Great Britain 2-4 the next day.

India plays Great Britain again on Saturday.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
