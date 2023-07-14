MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paddy Upton will give us mental edge: Fulton

Hockey India has recently roped in mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton, who was part of the Indian cricket team’s 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 12:49 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Paddy Upton has been appointed as a mental conditioning coach by Hockey India.
Paddy Upton has been appointed as a mental conditioning coach by Hockey India. | Photo Credit: R. V. MOORTHY/The Hindu
infoIcon

Paddy Upton has been appointed as a mental conditioning coach by Hockey India. | Photo Credit: R. V. MOORTHY/The Hindu

Indian hockey chief coach Craig Fulton believes the services of Paddy Upton would give his wards the “mental edge” in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy and Hangzhou Asian Games.

Hockey India has recently roped in mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton, who was part of the Indian cricket team’s 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

“In high-performance sport, those who have the mental edge are normally the most consistent and win more than they lose,” Fulton said in a release issued by Hockey India.

“Consistently, if you’re doing the right things more often than the opposition then you normally get the results or you set yourself up to get a result. So, that was the number one reason to get Paddy on board.” India will next play at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai beginning August 3. It will be followed by the high-stakes Hangzhou Asian Games, where the Indian team will be vying for direct qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Acknowledging the strong competition and the importance of collective focus on their own process and preparation, Fulton said, “It’s more about India being able to play to its strengths, make the difference in where we haven’t or where the team has lacked previously.”

“We’re fortunate that we have some games now. We go to Spain next week for a four-nation tournament. And then we have the Asian Champions Trophy after that, following which we have a nice block leading into the Asian Games of training.” Asked about his decision to take up the coaching role with the Indian squad, Fulton said: “The Indian opportunity came to me, and I was really excited about it because it was a new challenge. I had my own ideas and I had the things that I wanted to try and implement.

“So yeah, the Indian opportunity was just too big to turn down. And I’m really 100% all in. I really want to make it a success and yeah, I’ll bring some glory back to India.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Paddy Upton /

Craig Fulton /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paddy Upton will give us mental edge: Fulton
    PTI
  2. Duleep Trophy Final Live Score Day 3: South Zone 69/2; Mayank, Vihari at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sahal Abdul Samad to leave Kerala Blasters FC after six years, confirms club
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs UAE A LIVE Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: UAE 122/5 (35 overs); Valthapa, Faraazuddin bring fifty partnership
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Renedy Singh appointed as Bengaluru FC assistant coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Paddy Upton will give us mental edge: Fulton
    PTI
  2. Pakistan certain about Asian Champions Trophy participation
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Germany and Spain tour part of India’s preparation for Asian Games: Savita
    PTI
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: All you need to know, schedule, details, timings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan to host FIH Olympic qualifiers
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paddy Upton will give us mental edge: Fulton
    PTI
  2. Duleep Trophy Final Live Score Day 3: South Zone 69/2; Mayank, Vihari at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sahal Abdul Samad to leave Kerala Blasters FC after six years, confirms club
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs UAE A LIVE Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: UAE 122/5 (35 overs); Valthapa, Faraazuddin bring fifty partnership
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Renedy Singh appointed as Bengaluru FC assistant coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment