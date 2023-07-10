MagazineBuy Print

Success rate in penalty corner conversion is a team effort: Harmanpreet Singh

Harman finished the FIH Pro League as the tournament’s leading scorer with 18 goals. The ace dragflicker was also the tournament’s top scorer in the previous edition, scoring 18 goals as well.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 16:20 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh in action during the Group D match against Wales in FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
FILE PHOTO: India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh in action during the Group D match against Wales in FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Hoockey India
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh in action during the Group D match against Wales in FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Hoockey India

Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh credited teamwork after finishing as the leading scorer in the recently concluded 2022-23 FIH Pro League.

Harman finished the competition as the tournament’s leading scorer with 18 goals. The ace dragflicker was also the tournament’s top scorer in the previous edition, scoring as many goals.

The Indian Team finished fourth in the recently concluded FIH Pro League, behind the Netherlands, Great Britain, and Belgium. Despite finishing fourth in the team standings, the Indian team finished as the leader in goals, scoring 51 from 16 games.

“I firmly believe that success in penalty corner conversion is a team effort,” said Harmanpreet in a Hockey India release, before adding, “While I may be the one taking the shots, it’s the collective hard work of the entire team that makes it possible. From the pushers to the stoppers and the flickers, each player plays a crucial role in creating the opportunity and executing the penalty corner flawlessly.”

Talking about his own achievement of finishing as the leading goal scorer, Harmanpreet said, “It is a truly humbling experience to be recognized as the top scorer in the competition. This accomplishment is the result of the collective efforts of our team, the unwavering support of our fans, and the guidance of our coaching staff.”

Harmanpreet also talked about the team’s preparations for the upcoming 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament to be held in Terrasa, Spain from July 25-30. India will be up against England, Netherlands, and host Spain in the four-nation tournament, which will serve as a preparatory event for the Indian team ahead of the much-awaited Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Chennai.

“We have had a fantastic week training, sharpening our skills and working on our team cohesion,” stated Harmanpreet, adding “As we prepare to depart for Spain and participate in the upcoming four-nation tournament, we are confident and eager to showcase our best performance. We have a talented and dedicated group of players who are ready to give their all and make our country proud. The upcoming challenges will only strengthen our resolve, and we are excited to embrace them head-on.”

“Also, it’s good for us that experienced goalkeeping Coach Dennis van de Pol is going to hold the training camp soon for the team’s goalkeepers as his valuable insights and coaching skills will definitely strengthen our team,” he added.

