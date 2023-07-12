MagazineBuy Print

Germany and Spain tour part of India’s preparation for Asian Games: Savita

The Indian women’s team will start with the match against China on July 16, followed by games against Germany on July 18 and 19.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 11:47 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India will play Germany in two games, besides taking on China in the other match. (FILE PHOTO)
India will play Germany in two games, besides taking on China in the other match. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
infoIcon

India will play Germany in two games, besides taking on China in the other match. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

India captain Savita on Wednesday said the women’s hockey team is looking at the tour of Germany and Spain as an opportunity to prepare for this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian team departed for the European tour on Wednesday. The side will be first flying to Germany for the three-match series, where it will play the host in two games, besides taking on China in the other match.

The series will start with the match against China in Limburg on July 16, followed by games against Germany (July 18, 19) in Wiesbaden and Russelsheim respectively.

The Savita-led side will then fly to Terrassa, Spain on July 20 for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament.

READ: Asian Champions Trophy 2023: All you need to know, schedule, details, timings

There the Indians will open their campaign against hosts Spain on July 25, followed by games against South Africa (July27) and England (July 28).

“We are really looking forward to this tour. Playing against quality sides in the lead up to the Asian Games will give us a good learning experience,” Savita said before departing for Germany.

“These matches will be really important for us as we prepare for the upcoming Asian Games. Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will aim to give our best in Germany and Spain.” The Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8.

Indian squad: Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam.

Midfielders: Nisha, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Baljeet Kaur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Jyoti Chhatri.

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Deepika.

