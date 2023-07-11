MagazineBuy Print

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: All you need to know, schedule, details, timings

Here’s everything you need to know about the hockey Asian Champions trophy scheduled in Chennai in August.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 07:25 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
An eco-friendly astro-turf called ‘Poligras Paris GT’ being laid out at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Egmore in Chennai on Monday, ahead of the Asian Championship Trophy, scheduled the next month.
An eco-friendly astro-turf called ‘Poligras Paris GT’ being laid out at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Egmore in Chennai on Monday, ahead of the Asian Championship Trophy, scheduled the next month. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam/The Hindu
infoIcon

An eco-friendly astro-turf called ‘Poligras Paris GT’ being laid out at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Egmore in Chennai on Monday, ahead of the Asian Championship Trophy, scheduled the next month. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam/The Hindu

The Asian Champions trophy will be back for its seventh edition when Chennai hosts six of the continent’s best hockey teams.

The tournament will also see Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium host a major event for the first time since 2007, when India won its second Asia Cup title. This will be the first time the Champions Trophy will be held in India.

South Korea is the defending champion while both India and Pakistan have the most number of titles with three each.

READ | Success rate in penalty corner conversion is a team effort: Harmanpreet Singh

All six teams will each play five matches in the round robin stage before the top four teams move into the semifinals.

Which teams are participating in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023?

India, Pakistan, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan and China are the six participating teams in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

When will the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 be played?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be played from August 3 till August 12.

Where will the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 be held?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 be held at Chennai’s Major Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

What’s the round robin match schedule for the Asian Champions Trophy 2023?

August 3: South Korea vs Japan, Malaysia vs Pakistan, India vs China

August 4: South Korea vs Pakistan, China vs Malaysia, India vs Japan

August 6: China vs South Korea, Japan vs Pakistan, India vs Malaysia

August 7: Japan vs Malaysia, Pakistan vs China, India vs South Korea

August 9: Japan vs China, Malaysia vs South Korea, India vs Pakistan

The match timings are 4 pm, 6.15 pm and 8.30pm, respectively.

Where to watch the Asian Champions Trophy 2023?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

