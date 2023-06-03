Magazine

India vs Great Britain Live Score: IND 1-1 GBR; Harmanpreet, Ward score in first quarter - FIH Pro League updates

FIH Pro League: Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Great Britain match from London, England.

Updated : Jun 03, 2023 17:34 IST

Team Sportstar
ROURKELA, 28/01/2023: India hockey team players discuss in their warm up session before their match against South Africa during the FIH Men’s World Cup 2023 classification match round at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT
ROURKELA, 28/01/2023: India hockey team players discuss in their warm up session before their match against South Africa during the FIH Men's World Cup 2023 classification match round at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
ROURKELA, 28/01/2023: India hockey team players discuss in their warm up session before their match against South Africa during the FIH Men’s World Cup 2023 classification match round at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of India vs Great Britain FIH Pro League match in London, England.

  • June 03, 2023 17:24
    8’ IND 1-1 GBR

    Britain gets level! India’s lead lasts barely a minute. Ward with the drag flick that crashes into the board.

  • June 03, 2023 17:23
    8’

    Shipley wins a Penalty Corner for Britain. Shipley with a dart down the left wing and finds the foot of an Indian defender.

  • June 03, 2023 17:22
    7’ IND 1-0 GBR

    INDIA SCORES! Harmanpreet gets the lead! A drag flick that kept low and beats the keeper to his right.

  • June 03, 2023 17:21
    7’

    India wins a short corner! Mandeep Singh wins it for India.

  • June 03, 2023 17:21
    7’

    Bandurak’s second try at a slap shot from a short corner flies wide of the goal.

  • June 03, 2023 17:21
    6’

    PATHAK WITH TWO SAVES! He denies Bandurak’ slap shot and then a follow up.

    Britain however gets another corner.

  • June 03, 2023 17:19
    6’

    Penalty Corner for Britain. Manpreet with a stick tackle on Calnan.

  • June 03, 2023 17:19
    6’

    Hardik with a run down the left wing. He plays a pass into the circle but the ball is intercepted by Creed.

  • June 03, 2023 17:18
    5’

    Wallace’s shot on the run from the centre of the circle goes wide.

  • June 03, 2023 17:18
    5’

    Sorsby with great defence! He steals the ball from an Indian stick and wins a free hit.

  • June 03, 2023 17:16
    3’

    Wallace and Shipley again combine to get a free hit on the edge of the circle.

  • June 03, 2023 17:16
    3’

    SAVED! Roper’s shot is saved by Pathak. A brilliant set up by Shipley to get his teammate one-on-one for the shot.

  • June 03, 2023 17:15
    2’

    India tries an aerial ball into the circle but it goes out of Lalit’s reach.

  • June 03, 2023 17:14
    1’

    Britain with an entry into the final third from the right flank but India denies any space and the play is forced back.

  • June 03, 2023 17:13
    1’

    Great Britain gets the game underway.

  • June 03, 2023 17:09
    A minute’s silence

    The players observe a minute’s silence to pay respect to the lives lost in the tragic train collision in Odisha, India on Friday.

  • June 03, 2023 17:07
    Time for national anthems

    Both teams are on the field. We have the national anthems playing. India’s Jana Gana Mana followed by God Save the King.

  • June 03, 2023 17:05
    Umpires for today’s match

    Elsayed Ahmed and Hong-Zhen Lim

  • June 03, 2023 16:56
    Great Britain Starting Lineup
  • June 03, 2023 16:55
    India Starting Lineup
  • June 03, 2023 16:44
    FIH Pro League Points Table

    1. GBR - 25 points

    2. IND - 22 points

    3. ESP - 17 points

  • June 03, 2023 16:38
    India vs Great Britain H2H Record

    Played: 20 | Great Britain: 11 | India: 8 | Draws: 1

  • June 03, 2023 16:29
    WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

    The live stream of India vs Great Britain FIH Pro League will start at 5:10PM IST.

    The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports First while the live stream of the same will be available on Fancode and Watch.Hockey.

  • June 03, 2023 16:19
    PREVIEW

    India got to winning ways in the London leg of the FIH Pro League on Friday with a thumping 5-1 win against Belgium.

    The result also marked the first win under head coach Craig Fulton’s charge.

    The Men in Blue will now look to continue the momentum against Great Britain, a side that had defeated them 4-2 in their previous encounter.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
