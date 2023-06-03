India vs Great Britain Live Score: IND 1-1 GBR; Harmanpreet, Ward score in first quarter - FIH Pro League updates

Key Updates
- June 03, 2023 17:248’ IND 1-1 GBR
Britain gets level! India’s lead lasts barely a minute. Ward with the drag flick that crashes into the board.
- June 03, 2023 17:238’
Shipley wins a Penalty Corner for Britain. Shipley with a dart down the left wing and finds the foot of an Indian defender.
- June 03, 2023 17:227’ IND 1-0 GBR
INDIA SCORES! Harmanpreet gets the lead! A drag flick that kept low and beats the keeper to his right.
- June 03, 2023 17:217’
India wins a short corner! Mandeep Singh wins it for India.
- June 03, 2023 17:217’
Bandurak’s second try at a slap shot from a short corner flies wide of the goal.
- June 03, 2023 17:216’
PATHAK WITH TWO SAVES! He denies Bandurak’ slap shot and then a follow up.
Britain however gets another corner.
- June 03, 2023 17:196’
Penalty Corner for Britain. Manpreet with a stick tackle on Calnan.
- June 03, 2023 17:196’
Hardik with a run down the left wing. He plays a pass into the circle but the ball is intercepted by Creed.
- June 03, 2023 17:185’
Wallace’s shot on the run from the centre of the circle goes wide.
- June 03, 2023 17:185’
Sorsby with great defence! He steals the ball from an Indian stick and wins a free hit.
- June 03, 2023 17:163’
Wallace and Shipley again combine to get a free hit on the edge of the circle.
- June 03, 2023 17:163’
SAVED! Roper’s shot is saved by Pathak. A brilliant set up by Shipley to get his teammate one-on-one for the shot.
- June 03, 2023 17:152’
India tries an aerial ball into the circle but it goes out of Lalit’s reach.
- June 03, 2023 17:141’
Britain with an entry into the final third from the right flank but India denies any space and the play is forced back.
- June 03, 2023 17:131’
Great Britain gets the game underway.
- June 03, 2023 17:09A minute’s silence
The players observe a minute’s silence to pay respect to the lives lost in the tragic train collision in Odisha, India on Friday.
- June 03, 2023 17:07Time for national anthems
Both teams are on the field. We have the national anthems playing. India’s Jana Gana Mana followed by God Save the King.
- June 03, 2023 17:05Umpires for today’s match
Elsayed Ahmed and Hong-Zhen Lim
- June 03, 2023 16:56Great Britain Starting Lineup
- June 03, 2023 16:55India Starting Lineup
- June 03, 2023 16:44FIH Pro League Points Table
1. GBR - 25 points
2. IND - 22 points
3. ESP - 17 points
- June 03, 2023 16:38India vs Great Britain H2H Record
Played: 20 | Great Britain: 11 | India: 8 | Draws: 1
- June 03, 2023 16:29WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The live stream of India vs Great Britain FIH Pro League will start at 5:10PM IST.
The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports First while the live stream of the same will be available on Fancode and Watch.Hockey.
- June 03, 2023 16:19PREVIEW
India got to winning ways in the London leg of the FIH Pro League on Friday with a thumping 5-1 win against Belgium.
The result also marked the first win under head coach Craig Fulton’s charge.
The Men in Blue will now look to continue the momentum against Great Britain, a side that had defeated them 4-2 in their previous encounter.
