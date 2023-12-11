India vs Netherlands, FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 quarterfinal: Preview, when and where to watch, streaming info

India takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Malaysia on Tuesday.

The Indian team enters the quarterfinals after finishing second in Pool C. It opened its campaign with a 4-2 win over Korea before losing 1-4 to Spain. In its final group game, India thrashed Canada 10-1. On the other hand, Netherlands topped Pool D.

Indian captain Uttam Singh said, “We have played some good hockey in this World Cup. Coming off a big 10-1 win certainly boosts our confidence going into the knockout stages. We’ll look to put our best foot forward and play to the best of our ability like we always do.”

Meanwhile, coach C R Kumar said, “The players are in a good space and are ready to take on whatever is thrown at them. We’ll continue to take this tournament one match at a time. Yes, the quarterfinal is a big match but it’s nothing the boys aren’t prepared for.”