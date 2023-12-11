MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Netherlands, FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 quarterfinal: Preview, when and where to watch, streaming info

The Indian team enters the quarterfinals after finishing second in Pool C while Netherlands topped Pool D.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 15:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian junior men’s hockey team.
FILE PHOTO: Indian junior men’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: Hockey Malaysia/X
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian junior men’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: Hockey Malaysia/X

India takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Malaysia on Tuesday.

The Indian team enters the quarterfinals after finishing second in Pool C. It opened its campaign with a 4-2 win over Korea before losing 1-4 to Spain. In its final group game, India thrashed Canada 10-1. On the other hand, Netherlands topped Pool D.

READ | Hockey Senior Nationals 2023: A breeding ground for young Indian talents

Indian captain Uttam Singh said, “We have played some good hockey in this World Cup. Coming off a big 10-1 win certainly boosts our confidence going into the knockout stages. We’ll look to put our best foot forward and play to the best of our ability like we always do.”

Meanwhile, coach C R Kumar said, “The players are in a good space and are ready to take on whatever is thrown at them. We’ll continue to take this tournament one match at a time. Yes, the quarterfinal is a big match but it’s nothing the boys aren’t prepared for.”   

When and where to watch the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup quarterfinal between India and the Netherlands?
India will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup on December 12, Tuesday, at 8:45 AM IST.
The match will be broadcast on Sports 18 - 3 and Sports 18 – 1 HD, as well as live-streamed on JioCinema.  

Related stories

Related Topics

FIH Junior World Cup /

Uttam Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Netherlands, FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 quarterfinal: Preview, when and where to watch, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Rajasthan beats Kerala by 200 runs; Karnataka, Tamil Nadu near wins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Scores, AFC Cup 2023-24: MAZ 0-0 MBSG, Deepak Tangri leading the Marriners, KICK OFF
    Team Sportstar
  4. Holder, Pooran, Mayers decline West Indies central contract; available to play T20Is in 2023-24
    PTI
  5. Re-ten(s)ion!
    Satish Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India vs Netherlands, FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 quarterfinal: Preview, when and where to watch, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams leave for 5 Nations Tournament in Valencia
    PTI
  3. Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: India beats Canada 10-1 to make it to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. HI names 22-member Indian women’s team for 5-Nation tournament in Spain
    PTI
  5. Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup: India beats Korea 3-1 in classification match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Netherlands, FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 quarterfinal: Preview, when and where to watch, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Rajasthan beats Kerala by 200 runs; Karnataka, Tamil Nadu near wins
    Team Sportstar
  3. Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Scores, AFC Cup 2023-24: MAZ 0-0 MBSG, Deepak Tangri leading the Marriners, KICK OFF
    Team Sportstar
  4. Holder, Pooran, Mayers decline West Indies central contract; available to play T20Is in 2023-24
    PTI
  5. Re-ten(s)ion!
    Satish Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment