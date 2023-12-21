MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India women beat Ireland 2-1 in 5-Nations Tournament

Deepika (4th) and Sangita Kumari (22th) were on target for India, while captain Kathryn Mullan (12th) scored the only goal for Ireland.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 23:26 IST , Valencia - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE: India’s Sangita Kumari in action.
FILE: India’s Sangita Kumari in action. | Photo Credit: Hockey India
infoIcon

FILE: India’s Sangita Kumari in action. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

Indian women wrapped up its campaign in the 5-Nation hockey tournament with a feisty 2-1 win over Ireland here on Thursday.

Deepika (4th) and Sangita Kumari (22th) were on target for India, while captain Kathryn Mullan (12th) scored the only goal for Ireland.

India started the game on the front foot, with Deepika slotting the ball into the back of the net to give India the lead early in the first quarter.

But Ireland did not sit back as it pressed hard and equalised through Mullan in the eight minutes later.

ALSO READ | India edges France 5-4 to record lone win of 5-nations Tournament 2023 

In the second quarter, Ireland looked to claim the lead, earning two penalty corners in quick succession but the Indians remained resolute in their defence.

India earned a penalty corner soon and Sangita stepped in to put her team in the lead again before the half-time.

The third quarter saw both the teams earn a penalty corner each but they failed to capitalise on them and the scoreline remained 2-1 in India’s favour.

Ireland pushed for an equaliser in the last quarter, pegging India back into their half and earning three penalty corners.

But the Indian defence rose to the occasion, saving all the attempts and ensuring that they walked away as the winners.

Related Topics

Sangita Kumari

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Daniel Chima Chukwu hat-trick inspires Jamshedpur FC to snap winless streak against Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND Live Score, 3rd ODI: South Africa 186/6 (35); India in front after Klaasen, Mulder fall cheaply
    Team Sportstar
  3. India women beat Ireland 2-1 in 5-Nations Tournament
    PTI
  4. India trains behind closed doors ahead of South Africa Test; Gill, Jaiswal enjoy good outing in intra-squad game
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looking to regain the winning rhythm against mighty Odisha FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India women beat Ireland 2-1 in 5-Nations Tournament
    PTI
  2. India edges France 5-4 to record lone win of 5-nations Tournament 2023 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Men’s Hockey Team goes down to Germany in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 
    Team Sportstar
  4. India’s Hardik Singh named FIH player of the year, Savita Punia bags third women’s goalkeeper of the year award 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: India loses 1-3 to Spain in bronze medal playoff
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Daniel Chima Chukwu hat-trick inspires Jamshedpur FC to snap winless streak against Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND Live Score, 3rd ODI: South Africa 186/6 (35); India in front after Klaasen, Mulder fall cheaply
    Team Sportstar
  3. India women beat Ireland 2-1 in 5-Nations Tournament
    PTI
  4. India trains behind closed doors ahead of South Africa Test; Gill, Jaiswal enjoy good outing in intra-squad game
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looking to regain the winning rhythm against mighty Odisha FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment