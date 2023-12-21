India women beat Ireland 2-1 in 5-Nations Tournament

Indian women wrapped up its campaign in the 5-Nation hockey tournament with a feisty 2-1 win over Ireland here on Thursday.

Deepika (4th) and Sangita Kumari (22th) were on target for India, while captain Kathryn Mullan (12th) scored the only goal for Ireland.

India started the game on the front foot, with Deepika slotting the ball into the back of the net to give India the lead early in the first quarter.

But Ireland did not sit back as it pressed hard and equalised through Mullan in the eight minutes later.

ALSO READ | India edges France 5-4 to record lone win of 5-nations Tournament 2023

In the second quarter, Ireland looked to claim the lead, earning two penalty corners in quick succession but the Indians remained resolute in their defence.

India earned a penalty corner soon and Sangita stepped in to put her team in the lead again before the half-time.

The third quarter saw both the teams earn a penalty corner each but they failed to capitalise on them and the scoreline remained 2-1 in India’s favour.

Ireland pushed for an equaliser in the last quarter, pegging India back into their half and earning three penalty corners.

But the Indian defence rose to the occasion, saving all the attempts and ensuring that they walked away as the winners.