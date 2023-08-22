MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team defeats Spain 2-1 

The Indian junior women’s hockey team put up a strong performance by winning 2-1 against Spain at the 4 Nations Tournament-Dusseldorf 2023 on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 17:54 IST , Düsseldorf - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian junior women’s hockey team in action.
Indian junior women’s hockey team in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Indian junior women’s hockey team in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian junior women’s hockey team put up a strong performance by winning 2-1 against Spain at the 4 Nations Tournament-Dusseldorf 2023 on Tuesday.

The first quarter started with the action unfolding on both ends of the pitch. India got off the blocks with the intent to attack in the first quarter but a solid defending by Spain kept the scores level.  

With scores levelled, the second quarter started with a high tempo. India upped the ante of their attacks in an attempt to take the lead and it paid off. Annu (21’) broke the deadlock in the 21st minute as she found the back of the net scoring a fine field goal. However, Spain hit back immediately through Lima Teresa (23’) with a field goal to level the score 1-1 at the end of the second quarter. Going into half-time, the score was 1-1.  

ALSO READ
Ranchi to host Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey for women in October

The third quarter saw no goals with top defending from both sides. In the fourth quarter, in an attempt to take the lead, India started making attacking moves.  

Sakshi Rana (47’) scored a fine field goal in the final quarter of the match to give India the lead. Following that, Spain launched a counter-attack in search of an equaliser, but the Indian team held firm to prevent any late goals, and the match ended with the Indian junior women’s hockey team winning 2-1. 

Related Topics

Hockey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka Live Score, AFC Cup Playoffs: Preview, Lineups, Live Stream Info; Kick-off at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess World Cup 2023 Final LIVE Updates, Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen: Carlsen falls behind on clock as Pragg in swift control
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC LIVE score, Durand Cup 2023: Kick-off at 6:00 PM IST; Lineups; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team defeats Spain 2-1 
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships: Incomparable Rojas has new world triple jump record in sights
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team defeats Spain 2-1 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranchi to host Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey for women in October
    PTI
  3. Board sacks entire coaching staff of Pakistan men’s hockey team ahead of Asian Games
    PTI
  4. Indian junior men’s hockey team scores 4-0 win over England
    PTI
  5. Indian junior women’s hockey team rallies to hold England 3-3
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka Live Score, AFC Cup Playoffs: Preview, Lineups, Live Stream Info; Kick-off at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess World Cup 2023 Final LIVE Updates, Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen: Carlsen falls behind on clock as Pragg in swift control
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bengaluru FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC LIVE score, Durand Cup 2023: Kick-off at 6:00 PM IST; Lineups; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team defeats Spain 2-1 
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships: Incomparable Rojas has new world triple jump record in sights
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment