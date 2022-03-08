Indian Oil announces first ever corporate women's hockey team on International Women's Day

On International Women's Day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) announced India's first corporate women's hockey team.

Nine women hockey players were presented the appointment letters on the occasion by IOC Chairman S. M. Vaidya in presence of the full IOC board.

Three players, namely, Suman Devi Thoudam, Rajwinder Kaur, Rashmita Minz, were present in person while six players from the Indian National team -- Sharmila Devi, Ishika Chaudhary, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur, Akshata Abaso Dhekale -- joined the ceremony virtually.

ALSO READ | German men's team hit by COVID-19, Pro League games against India postponed

The Indian women's hockey team, currently in Bhubaneswar, is set to play Germany on March 12 and 13 in the FIH Pro League Hockey.

Narinder Dhruv Batra, the President of the Indian Olympic Association, said, "There was only one Women's Hockey Team previously along with Indian Railways. I have approached ONGC, Services and Coal India and still struggling to get them started."

He further added that the initiative will go a "long way in the improvement and development of Women's Hockey in India".