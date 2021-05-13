Financial support of ₹5 lakh to be provided to bereaved families of hockey players

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday announced financial support of ₹5 lakh each for the bereaved families of former hockey players M. K. Kaushik and Ravinder Pal Singh, both of whom died of COVID-19 last week.

Both Kaushik and Ravinder were a part of the Indian team which won the gold medal in the Olympics in 1980. “We’ve lost two hockey greats to COVID. M. K. Kaushik ji and Ravinder Pal Singh ji’s contribution to Indian sport will always be remembered,” Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

We've lost two hockey greats to Covid. MK Kaushik ji & Ravinder Pal Singh ji's contribution to Indian sport will always be remembered. As a gesture of support, the Sports Ministry is handing over Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this hour of grief pic.twitter.com/gfRNmLjILf — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 13, 2021

“As a gesture of support, the Sports Ministry is handing over ₹5 lakh each to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this hour of grief.”