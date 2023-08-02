MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chak De! India, Welcome garlands, familiar faces - Pakistan Coach Rehan Butt relives 2007 memories

With a young and inexperienced side, the former Pakistan striker prepares for growing up pains and hopes to build a team for the future

Published : Aug 02, 2023 17:53 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
File Photo: Pakistan’s Rehan Butt celebrates after scoring a goal in the match against England in the 2010 FIH Hockey World Cup.
File Photo: Pakistan’s Rehan Butt celebrates after scoring a goal in the match against England in the 2010 FIH Hockey World Cup. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT/The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Pakistan’s Rehan Butt celebrates after scoring a goal in the match against England in the 2010 FIH Hockey World Cup. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT/The Hindu

The last time Rehan Butt came to Chennai with the Pakistan team was also the last international hockey competition in the city. Back then, he was captain of the side and still among the deadliest forwards in the game, with the biggest Indian obstacle on his way being a defender called Dilip Tirkey.

Now coach with a largely inexperienced side here, Butt’s memories of that 2007 tour are underlined by Chak De! India. “The movie had just been released back then and we saw it during the Asia Cup. That is still the central point of my memories even now whenever my kids ask me about it. Watching it in cinema hall was an incredible experience,” Butt told The Sportstar here.

READ MORE: Chennai’s enduring love story with hockey awaits new chapter

The images are still vivid for Butt. “When I went to the ground this morning, the first thing I noticed was the lights set-up which is very different and that kind of threw me back into flashback. The city has changed a lot – earlier, it was an old city, like areas of Lahore or Delhi. Now it’s a lot more modern, cleaner and brighter. But the people are the same,our welcome was the same,” he reminisced.

That, the fact that Tirkey is now Hockey India president and the first person to receive the Pakistan team when they entered India on Monday was former international Jugraj Singh were pointers, he laughed, of a bygone period. “We still talk about our rivalries and matches, especially the 2004 Champions Trophy game. Those were exciting times and seeing Dilip become president is heartening. He was one of the best fullbacks and he deserves this honour. And he hasn’t changed, he is still as polite as he was back then,” he added.

His current role has him chaperoning a side that, barring one, has players with a combined international experience of 224 games – that’s less than the number of matches Akashdeep Singh alone has played for India. “I saw the teams when we landed here and realised ‘kuch zyada hi chhote bachhe le aye hain’,” he laughed.

“But to be honest, our main focus is on the Junior World Cup and we want to prepare this team to have enough experience in the next few years. I have seen a spark in these boys during the Junior Asia Cup and I know we will get beaten in the next few years but these things take time, once they get that experience, they will be special,” he insisted.

Given the impatience with results and constant chopping and changing in most Asian countries, he acknowledged there will be a period of growing-up but hoped there will be sufficient support from the authorities this time. “Enough has been damaged. Now it’s time to get out of the short-term planning and immediate results mentality.

“There has been positive support from the PHF. This is a big test for these kids but they have potential. And it’s not like we are sitting on riches or dropping someone like Sohail Abbas or Shakeel Abbasi, we have struggled with seniors also. From this tournament we will know where we stand with respect to the competition, it will tell us and the boys where they stand. We haven’t qualified for the last two Olympics so why not take a chance on the youngsters instead? Even if we don’t qualify, we will at least be preparing for a better future,” he insisted.

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy /

Dilip Tirkey

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chak De! India, Welcome garlands, familiar faces - Pakistan Coach Rehan Butt relives 2007 memories
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Former Delhi wicket-keeper Punit Bisht announces retirement
    PTI
  3. Brazil’s Dani Alves indicted for sexual assault after months in Spanish jail
    Reuters
  4. UTT 2023: Robles, Reeth clinch title for Goa Challengers
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ashes 2023: England, Australia docked points, fined for slow overrate
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Chak De! India, Welcome garlands, familiar faces - Pakistan Coach Rehan Butt relives 2007 memories
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Coaches raise concern over tourney timing before Asian Games 2022
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: Japan on redemption road
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: How Chennai is getting ready for return of international hockey
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: Pakistan looking for lost glory
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chak De! India, Welcome garlands, familiar faces - Pakistan Coach Rehan Butt relives 2007 memories
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Former Delhi wicket-keeper Punit Bisht announces retirement
    PTI
  3. Brazil’s Dani Alves indicted for sexual assault after months in Spanish jail
    Reuters
  4. UTT 2023: Robles, Reeth clinch title for Goa Challengers
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ashes 2023: England, Australia docked points, fined for slow overrate
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment