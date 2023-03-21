Hockey

Stadium named after hockey star Rani Rampal, first woman to get this honour

Rani shared photos on her social media handles, where she is seen interacting with the players and inaugurating the stadium alongside other staff members.

PTI
New Delhi 21 March, 2023 11:57 IST
New Delhi 21 March, 2023 11:57 IST
FILE PHOTO: India Women’s Hockey team captain Rani Rampal arrives at the Biju Patnaik International airport for the upcoming Olympic qualifying matches in Bhubaneswar on October 13, 2019.

FILE PHOTO: India Women’s Hockey team captain Rani Rampal arrives at the Biju Patnaik International airport for the upcoming Olympic qualifying matches in Bhubaneswar on October 13, 2019. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Rani shared photos on her social media handles, where she is seen interacting with the players and inaugurating the stadium alongside other staff members.

Indian women’s hockey team star Rani Rampal has become the first woman in the sport to have a stadium named after her, in Rae Bareli.

The MCF Rae Bareli has renamed the hockey stadium as ‘Rani’s Girls Hockey Turf’.

Also Read
I was rested not dropped: Mandeep Singh on his omission from Indian hockey team for FIH Pro League

Rani shared photos on her social media handles, where she is seen interacting with the players and inaugurating the stadium alongside other staff members.

“Words seem too less to express my happiness and gratitude as I share that the MCF Raebareli has renamed the hockey stadium to “Rani’s Girls Hockey Turf to honour my contribution to hockey,” Rani wrote on her Twitter handle.

Expressing her gratitude further, she said, “It is a proud and emotional moment for me as I become the first woman hockey player to have a stadium to my name. I dedicate this to the Indian women’s hockey team and I hope this inspires the next generation of women hockey players!” Rani made a comeback to the Indian team during the tour of South Africa earlier this year, when she was included in a 22-member squad.

Rani was returning to the squad after last playing against Belgium in the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2021-22, where she won her 250th cap for India.

The 28-year-old had been dealing with an injury since the Tokyo Olympics and was subsequently left out of the World Cup and Commonwealth Games 2022 squads.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia to battle it out for Pool A supremacy

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us