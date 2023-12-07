MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: Spain thrashes India 4-1

Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: Rohit (33’) scored the only goal for India. For Spain, Pol Cabre Verdiell (1’, 41’) and Andreas Rafi (18’, 60’) were the goal scorers.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 22:20 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Players in action during the Spain vs India.
Players in action during the Spain vs India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Players in action during the Spain vs India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team went down 4-1 to Spain in its second match of the ongoing FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Rohit (33’) scored the only goal for India. For Spain, Pol Cabre Verdiell (1’, 41’) and Andreas Rafi (18’, 60’) were the goal scorers.

In the first quarter, Spain started the game with a dominating presence, putting India on the back foot and entering its territory swiftly. Despite India’s attempts to ease this pressure with counter-attacks, Spain maintained its momentum and scored early through Pol Cabre Verdiell’s field goal (1’).

Spain was cautious in its pursuit, as it worked a disciplined structure with short, accurate passes that allowed them to create space in the circle. But an Indian goal remained elusive in the first quarter. At the end of the first half, Spain was leading India by 2-0.

ALSO READ
Junior Hockey World Cup 2023: India needs to guard against complacency against Spain

India started the second quarter on a high note. However, Spain took advantage of the opportunity and scored their second goal through Captain Andreas Rafi (18’), after successfully converting a penalty corner. This 2-0 lead put Spain in a formidable position, giving them the cushion to work different combinations that would fetch results in the circle.

With India desperately trying to find ways to bounce back, the third quarter was entertaining with both teams displaying quick-fire hockey with both teams stepping up the ante in attack.

India secured a penalty corner in the first minute of the quarter but failed to convert it as Rohit’s shot was blocked well. However, with India putting constant pressure on Spain’s defenders, it was awarded with another PC. This time Rohit (33’) found the back of the net. With four minutes remaining, Spain extended their lead as Pol Cabre Verdiell (41’) successfully converted a penalty corner.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, India started showcasing urgency. Uttam received a sensational pass inside the circle to score the goal, but the Spain goalkeeper managed to stop him. Late in the final quarter, Spain earned a penalty stroke, putting pressure on the Indian defence. Captain Andreas Rafi (60’) scored his second goal. The match ended with Spain winning 4-1.

India will take on Canada in its third match of the tournament on Saturday, 9th December at 1530hrs IST.

Related Topics

India /

Spain /

FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 /

Hockey Junior World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Roger Binny to head BCCI’s Women’s Premier League committee
    PTI
  2. Volleyball Club World Championship: Ahmedabad Defenders looks for miracle against defending champion Sicoma Perugia
    Netra V
  3. Copa America 2024 draw: Argentina, Brazil in Pot 1, seedings, timing, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jon Rahm set to join LIV on deal worth $600M: Reports
    Reuters
  5. I-League 2023-24: Aizawl FC thrashes TRAU FC 5-1 to climb to fourth in standings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: Spain thrashes India 4-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Junior Hockey World Cup 2023: India needs to guard against complacency against Spain
    PTI
  3. Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: India beat New Zealand in penalty shootout in 9th-16th classification match
    PTI
  4. Junior Hockey World Cup: Araijeet scores hat-trick in India’s 4-2 win over Korea
    PTI
  5. Junior Hockey World Cup 2023: India aims for a winning start, faces Korea in opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Roger Binny to head BCCI’s Women’s Premier League committee
    PTI
  2. Volleyball Club World Championship: Ahmedabad Defenders looks for miracle against defending champion Sicoma Perugia
    Netra V
  3. Copa America 2024 draw: Argentina, Brazil in Pot 1, seedings, timing, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jon Rahm set to join LIV on deal worth $600M: Reports
    Reuters
  5. I-League 2023-24: Aizawl FC thrashes TRAU FC 5-1 to climb to fourth in standings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment