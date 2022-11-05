Hockey

Asian Hockey Federation CEO Tayyab Ikram elected as new FIH president

AHF CEO Mohammad Tayyab Ikram was on Saturday elected as the new president of the FIH, succeeding India’s Narinder Batra as its full-time chief.

PTI
05 November, 2022 16:40 IST
05 November, 2022 16:40 IST
Tayyab Ikram was elected as new president of the International Hockey Federation.

Tayyab Ikram was elected as new president of the International Hockey Federation. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJANROUT

AHF CEO Mohammad Tayyab Ikram was on Saturday elected as the new president of the FIH, succeeding India’s Narinder Batra as its full-time chief.

Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Mohammad Tayyab Ikram of Macau was on Saturday elected as the new president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), succeeding India’s Narinder Batra as its full-time chief.

Ikram defeated Marc Coudron of Belgium 79-47 in the 48th FIH Congress held virtually.

Out of 129 national associations, 126 casted valid votes.

The duration of Ikram’s term will be for two years, in order to complete the mandate of the previous chief, Batra, who resigned on July 18.

Also Read
FIH Pro League: Upbeat India looks to finish city leg on a high vs Spain

Seif Ahmed was the acting president of the FIH following Batra’s resignation from the top post after the Delhi High Court asked him to stop functioning as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief.

Batra, who became the FIH president in 2016, resigned from the post in July. He also gave up his International Olympic Committee (IOC) membership which was directly linked with his IOA position.

The FIH Executive Board consists of a president; eight ordinary members - four female and four male - one half being renewed every two years; an athletes’ representative; Presidents of the Continental Federations; CEO; any (non-voting) member co-opted onto the Executive Board pursuant to Article 7.1 (c) of the FIH Statutes.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Editor's Pick

Graham Reid: We need to switch on from start to finish against New Zealand

Indian hockey teams to go through complex Olympics qualification process

Sreejesh: Consolation bronze in Asiad can’t heal our pain

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us