FIH Pro League: Upbeat India looks to finish city leg on a high vs Spain

India will look to produce another attacking display and finish its Bhubaneswar leg on a high when it takes on Spain in its reverse fixture of the FIH Hockey Pro League here on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Singh and Co did a double on New Zealand when they rallied their way from a 1-3 deficit to outwit their rivals 7-4 in a high-scoring thriller here on Friday.

India now has have six points, same with Spain who have a match in hand, while New Zealand is yet to open their account in its ‘mini tournament’ of three teams.

Having conceded two early goals, India roared back in style with goals from captain Harmanpreet (7’, 19’), Karthi Selvam (17’, 38’), Raj Kumar Pal (31’), Sukhjeet Singh (50’) and Jugraj Singh (53’).

“Despite conceding early goals, our focus to stick to our game plan and surge ahead worked. I think every player played to his potential against New Zealand which ensured this result,” Harmanpreet said after the match against New Zealand.

However, things might be a bit tougher against Spain, which had defeated India 3-2 in the first leg and the host will be itching to settle the score when they meet at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium again.

Spain will pose a stiff challenge and skipper Harmanpreet said they will need to stick to their own plans.

“Playing consistently all through the four quarters was our main goal. We will need to play the same way against Spain who play defensive hockey compared to New Zealand and they can slow our game down,” the India skipper said.

“But we should just stick to our plans.” Spain, on the other hand, has won both its games with a similar 3-2 margin and will come in brimming with confidence as it plays New Zealand and India in the weekend in the second leg.

“We will watch how they play against New Zealand today and come up with a strategy for Sunday,” Harmanpreet said.

The nine-team Pro League 2022-23 has a ‘mini tournament’ format where three teams gather in one venue to play double-legged ties.

Rourkela is the second and last venue in India where the world number five will take on Germany and Australia in the two double-legged ties in March.

India’s final destination will be in Europe where it takes on Belgium and England (in London) and Netherlands and Argentina in the Dutch city of Eindhoven in May-June.