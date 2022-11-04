IND vs NZ, Pro League: India triumphs over New Zealand 7-4

Harmanpreet Singh and Karthi Selvam scored a brace each as India thrashed New Zealand 7-4 in its third FIH Hockey Pro League game at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

A field goal by New Zealand’s Simon Child in the first minute provided the Black Sticks an early lead but captain Harmanpreet restored parity with a penalty corner in the sixth minute.

Later, New Zealand’s Sam Lane and Jake Smith worked the ball past India goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh in the eighth and 13th minute respectively to provide a two-goal cushion to the visitor.

The second quarter saw the host come from behind with Karthi slotting the ball home in the 16th minute. In the 18th minute, Harmanpreet scored his second goal via yet another penalty corner.

The start of the third quarter saw India’s frequent attacking runs reap fruit as Raj Kumar Pal scored the side’s fourth goal. Also, Karthi, left unmarked, got on the scoresheet again as the ball sped past New Zealand custodian Dominic Dixon to thud into the bottom corner.

New Zealand wasted two opportunities to convert penalty corners. However, Kane Russell was unable to make it count.

Sukhjeet Singh flicked the ball past the New Zealanders again in the 49th minute to hand India a three-goal lead. Jugraj Singh’s 52nd-minute penalty corner drag flick gave India a four-goal advantage.

Although New Zealand skipper Nic Woods flicked the ball off a corner and reduced the goal deficit to three in the 53rd minute, it was too late for a comeback.