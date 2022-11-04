Hockey

IND vs NZ, Pro League: India triumphs over New Zealand 7-4

Harmanpreet Singh and Karthi Selvam scored braces as India thrashed New Zealand 7-4 in its third FIH Pro League game at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Team Sportstar
Bhubaneswar 04 November, 2022 20:53 IST
Bhubaneswar 04 November, 2022 20:53 IST
Harmpanpreet Singh (jersey number 13) scored a brace as India thrash New Zealand in the FIH Pro League.

Harmpanpreet Singh (jersey number 13) scored a brace as India thrash New Zealand in the FIH Pro League. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

Harmanpreet Singh and Karthi Selvam scored braces as India thrashed New Zealand 7-4 in its third FIH Pro League game at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Harmanpreet Singh and Karthi Selvam scored a brace each as India thrashed New Zealand 7-4 in its third FIH Hockey Pro League game at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

A field goal by New Zealand’s Simon Child in the first minute provided the Black Sticks an early lead but captain Harmanpreet restored parity with a penalty corner in the sixth minute. 

Later, New Zealand’s Sam Lane and Jake Smith worked the ball past India goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh in the eighth and 13th minute respectively to provide a two-goal cushion to the visitor.

Also Read
Belgium, Netherlands to host 2026 men’s and women’s hockey World Cups

The second quarter saw the host come from behind with Karthi slotting the ball home in the 16th minute. In the 18th minute, Harmanpreet scored his second goal via yet another penalty corner.

The start of the third quarter saw India’s frequent attacking runs reap fruit as Raj Kumar Pal scored the side’s fourth goal. Also, Karthi, left unmarked, got on the scoresheet again as the ball sped past New Zealand custodian Dominic Dixon to thud into the bottom corner.

New Zealand wasted two opportunities to convert penalty corners. However, Kane Russell was unable to make it count.

Sukhjeet Singh flicked the ball past the New Zealanders again in the 49th minute to hand India a three-goal lead. Jugraj Singh’s 52nd-minute penalty corner drag flick gave India a four-goal advantage. 

Although New Zealand skipper Nic Woods flicked the ball off a corner and reduced the goal deficit to three in the 53rd minute, it was too late for a comeback.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Editor's Pick

Graham Reid: We need to switch on from start to finish against New Zealand

Indian hockey teams to go through complex Olympics qualification process

Sreejesh: Consolation bronze in Asiad can’t heal our pain

Videos

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

India men’s hockey team squad preview: Manpreet’s boys eye podium, face stiff challenges

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us