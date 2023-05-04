Hockey

Uttam Singh to lead India in Junior Asia Cup Hockey

India is grouped in pool A along with Pakistan, Japan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei while Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan are grouped in pool B.

Bengaluru 04 May, 2023 16:09 IST
Uttam featured in India’s World Cup 2021 campaign in Bhubaneswar where it made a semi-final finish after losing out to eventual runner-up Germany.

Uttam featured in India's World Cup 2021 campaign in Bhubaneswar where it made a semi-final finish after losing out to eventual runner-up Germany.

Young forward Uttam Singh, who helped India reclaim the Sultan of Johor Cup last year, was on Thursday retained as the captain for the upcoming Junior Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman from May 23-June 1.

This will be a qualifying event for the forthcoming FIH Junior Men’s World Cup in Malaysia in December.

Hailing from Karampur village in Uttar Pradesh, the speedy and agile Uttam struck twice in the shootout, including in sudden death as to lead India to a thrilling 5-4 win over Australia in the Sultan of Johor Cup in November last year.

