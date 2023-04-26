Hockey

Indian women’s hockey team to tour Australia ahead of Asian Games

The Indian women’s hockey team will tour Australia for a five-match series, from May 18-27, 2023 at the MATE Stadium in Adelaide.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 26 April, 2023 12:56 IST
Chennai 26 April, 2023 12:56 IST
Indian women’s hockey team to tour Australia ahead of Asian Games

Indian women’s hockey team to tour Australia ahead of Asian Games | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian women’s hockey team will tour Australia for a five-match series, from May 18-27, 2023 at the MATE Stadium in Adelaide.

The Indian women’s hockey team will tour Australia for a five-match series, from May 18-27, 2023 at the MATE Stadium in Adelaide.

India will play Australia in the first three games of the series, followed by two matches against Australia A.

India will play its opening match of the tour on May 18 before playing back-to-back games on May 20 and 21. The visitors will then compete against Australia A on the May 25 and 27. The Australian women’s hockey team is currently ranked third in the world, while the Indian team is ranked eighth.

Also Read
Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Pakistan, China confirm participation

The tour will serve as a warm-up event for the Hangzhou Asian Games, which will take place from September 23 to October 8 this year.

Talking about the same, Janneke Schopman, the Indian women’s team head coach, said, “Playing Australia in Australia will help us assess where we are compared to the top of women’s hockey. More importantly, the series will be crucial for our preparations for the Asian Games in China as it will give us ideal exposure while helping us reckon the areas where we need to make improvements and changes. So, it’s a very important tour for us strategically.”

India will travel to Australia with a lot of confidence, having won the FIH Women’s Nations Cup in December 2022 by defeating host Spain in the final.

Furthermore, in January 2023, India toured South Africa, where they took on the hosts in four matches and registered comprehensive 5-1, 7-0, and 4-0 victories in the opening three games, while the fourth game ended in a 2-2 draw. However, during the same tour, the Indian side suffered a 1-3 loss at the hands of the Netherlands in their last three games.

Also Read
Sumit: Our immediate priority is to win Asiad gold and qualify for Olympics

In addition, the Indian women’s hockey team was defeated three-time Olympic gold medallists Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. It was a historic victory for India.

India also fought hard against Australia in the Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match in Birmingham, tying the score at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. However, Australia won the penalty shoot-out 3-0 to make it to the final.

Currently, the players are gearing up for the Australia tour in the ongoing senior women’s national coaching camp at SAI, Bengaluru.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Rajpal Singh: Former hockey star, now police officer, looking after IPL security arrangements at Mohali

‘Focus on earning my place back in squad for Asian Games’: Simranjeet Singh after his return to national camp

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Videos

Chartered accountant Leon Hayward, who plays hockey in ‘spare time’, knocks India out

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Kalinga Stadium set to get new synthetic turf ahead of 2023 World Cup

In Photos: India's run in hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us