Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Pakistan, China confirm participation

In a major development, Pakistan and China have confirmed their participation in the 7th Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament to be held at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here from August 3 to 12.

Confirming the news, J. Sekar Manoharan, president of the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu told Sportstar here on Monday, “Since there were doubts expressed by the media on the two teams (China and Pakistan) participation, we are happy to inform that they have sent their confirmation.”

Chennai will be the first Indian city to host the Asian Champions Trophy, which started in 2011 and a Hockey India committee is overseeing the preparations for the same.

Also Read Chennai to host Asian Champions Trophy 2023 as international hockey returns to the city after 15 years

In the recent past, Odisha has been the first-choice for international games in India. The State has hosted two World Cups — in 2018 and 2023 — and FIH Pro League games.

The competition will include six Asian nations — India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, China and Pakistan — and will be played from August 3 to 12.

Speaking about the State’s initiative to host the tournament, Bhola Nath Singh, secretary general of Hockey India said, “Odisha is renowned all over the world for hockey.

If you say India is hosting a tournament, people know it will be Odisha. Hockey India will now provide support to Udhayanidhi’s initiative to create a similar hub for the sport in Tamil Nadu.”