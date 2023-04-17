Chennai to host 2023 Men’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy

Hockey India, on Monday, announced Chennai as the host for the forthcoming Men’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

This will be the seventh edition of the coveted tournament and it is scheduled to be held from August 3 to 12, 2023 serving as a precursor to the Hangzhou Asian Games in September.

Welcoming the participating teams to Tamil Nadu, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “It is indeed a great pleasure and honour to host the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu which was once the capital of hockey in South India with many reputed domestic and international events being held here.”

“I am very delighted to see the sport being revived in the state with many youngsters coming up the ranks including recent sensation in the Indian team S Karthi who is from Tamil Nadu. I believe hosting the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 here will further revive the sport in the region and watching top teams in Asia will also inspire the younger generation to take up hockey as a career,” he added.

Chennai last hosted an international hockey event in 2007 when the Asia Cup was held and the venue proved to be lucky for the home team, who clinched the title beating Korea 7-2 in the final.

The Indian men’s team had won the title in its inaugural edition held in 2011 and beat Pakistan in the final in 2016. In 2018, India were joint winners with Pakistan after rain affected the proceedings of the final held in Muscat.

Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, expressed his gratitude towards Udhayanidhi Stalin and AHF for the opportunity to host the tournament.

“I had the honour of interacting with him during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela and it was very encouraging to see his enthusiasm and passion for hockey. I also thank AHF for this opportunity. It has been a while since we had all the top teams in Asia come to India and participate here. I have very fond memories of playing in Chennai and we hope they will all turn up in large numbers to support the participating teams,” said Tirkey.

Secretary General of Hockey India, Shri Bhola Nath Singh said, “Hockey India officials have already visited the venue in Chennai and have taken note of the on-going preparations for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. Tamil Nadu in the past decade has hosted many important Hockey India National Championships across various age-groups and we were keen on taking international hockey matches to other states in the country. I am sure with the support of all the stake holders, we will have a successful and memorable event.”