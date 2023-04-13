Hockey

‘Focus on earning my place back in squad for Asian Games’: Simranjeet Singh after his return to national camp

The midfielder has struggled with injuries post the Tokyo Olympics and also missed the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

Team Sportstar
13 April, 2023 12:20 IST
13 April, 2023 12:20 IST
FILE PHOTO: Midfielder Simranjeet Singh shoots against Japan during India’s Pool A match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

FILE PHOTO: Midfielder Simranjeet Singh shoots against Japan during India’s Pool A match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: WORLDSPORTPICS

The midfielder has struggled with injuries post the Tokyo Olympics and also missed the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

Simranjeet Singh has recently made a comeback in the Indian men’s hockey team national camp after recovering from an injury sustained against Pakistan during the Asia Cup in Jakarta in 2022. It forced him to miss the FIH World Cup in Bhubaneswar-Rurkela in January.

He now has his eyes fixed on securing his place in the Indian team. “I want to get selected in the team for the remaining season of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023, and play Asian Games, which is crucial to earning a direct qualification to Paris Olympics.”

Also Read
Hockey India announces probables list ahead of India women’s tour of Australia, Rani Rampal missing

The 26-year-old, a member of India’s bronze medal winning team at the Tokyo Olympics, is currently in Bengaluru as part of the 39-member core group training at the SAI centre. The national camp will be followed by a final team selection and tour of Europe, where India will play Belgium, Great Britain, Netherlands, and Argentina in the remaining season of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023.

“I am super happy to return to the National Coaching Camp after struggling with injuries for quite some time,” Simranjeet said, before adding, “It was disheartening for me to miss the World Cup.”

Simranjit drew inspiration from Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr during his recovery period. “In sports, players can suffer injuries at any given moment but it depends on them how they deal with it and make a comeback. For me, Neymar served as an inspiration as despite getting injured numerous times, the Brazilian footballer has always made a strong comeback. Likewise, I also focused on regaining full fitness, did all the necessary things to make a comeback and most importantly, I never gave up,” he said.

“Moreover, I will focus on making it to the squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games, which will be played later this year. The tournament is crucial for us as it will give us an opportunity to directly qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics and also assert our dominance in Asia,” the attacking midfielder added.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Videos

Chartered accountant Leon Hayward, who plays hockey in ‘spare time’, knocks India out

Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain eyes positive result in must-win game against Wales

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Kalinga Stadium set to get new synthetic turf ahead of 2023 World Cup

In Photos: India's run in hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us