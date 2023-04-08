Hockey India announces probables list ahead of India women’s tour of Australia

Hockey India, on Saturday, named a 33-member core probable group for senior women’s national camp ahead of the Indian team’s tour of Australia as part of its preparations for the Asian Games in China.

The camp will be held from April 9-May 13 at the Sports Authority of India Bengaluru centre.

The core group included captain Savit Rani and top players like Navneet Kaur, Deen Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, and Salima Tete, among others.

“We are looking to improve our team structure and tactics. Playing Australia in Australia at the end of this camp will help us assess where we are compared to the top of women’s hockey,” said India women’s hockey team head coach Janneke Schopman.