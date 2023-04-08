Hockey

Hockey India announces probables list ahead of India women’s tour of Australia

The core group included captain Savit Rani and top players like Navneet Kaur, Deen Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, and Salima Tete, among others.

Team Sportstar
New Delhi 08 April, 2023 11:34 IST
New Delhi 08 April, 2023 11:34 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s hockey team players greet the spectators before their FIH Women Pro League match against the Netherlands at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on April 8, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s hockey team players greet the spectators before their FIH Women Pro League match against the Netherlands at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on April 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The core group included captain Savit Rani and top players like Navneet Kaur, Deen Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, and Salima Tete, among others.

Hockey India, on Saturday, named a 33-member core probable group for senior women’s national camp ahead of the Indian team’s tour of Australia as part of its preparations for the Asian Games in China.

The camp will be held from April 9-May 13 at the Sports Authority of India Bengaluru centre.

The core group included captain Savit Rani and top players like Navneet Kaur, Deen Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, and Salima Tete, among others.

“We are looking to improve our team structure and tactics. Playing Australia in Australia at the end of this camp will help us assess where we are compared to the top of women’s hockey,” said India women’s hockey team head coach Janneke Schopman.

33-member core group:
Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki.
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary.
Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, and Ajmina Kujur.
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, and Sunelita Toppo.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
 Editor's Pick

Hockey India names men’s core group for national camp ahead of away Pro League matches

Dissecting India’s Hockey World Cup campaign: Coming up short on home turf

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands pips Australia for bronze medal

Hockey World Cup: Experienced Belgium takes on high-flying New Zealand

Hockey World Cup: France, Argentina play out thrilling 5-5 draw; Australia decimates South Africa

Hockey World Cup will help sport’s growth in Sundargarh - Lazarus Barla

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us